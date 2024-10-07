Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Intelligent power management company Eaton has enhanced the EnergyAware capabilities of its 93PM G2 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to help data centres participate in a greater number of frequency regulation markets across Europe.

The Eaton 93PM G2 UPS can now participate in frequency regulation markets in Ireland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Switzerland and its compact footprint makes it particularly attractive to edge and colocation datacentres.

“Transmission System Operators (TSOs) typically reward participation in the ancillary service market by payment based on availability, not activated energy or power. This makes it an attractive source of revenue for data centre operators who often have large capacities of UPSs online, ready to support the grid,” explained Qasem Noureddin, Managing Director, Eaton Middle East. “Our EnergyAware technology protects critical loads but is also designed to offer the battery capacity that TSOs need to achieve grid stability while balancing the intermittency of renewable generation with demand.”

New enhancements to the Eaton 93PM G2 UPS enable participation in frequency regulation markets that accept demand response and variable controllable loads - the maximum UPS power is limited to prevent back-feeding to the grid. Local Eaton teams can advise on grid certification requirements, including where and how these apply to data centres.

Participation in ancillary service markets is not the only attraction of the Eaton 93PM G2 UPS because it can also be used for on-site peak shaving and time-of-use optimisation. This leads to lower electricity bills, lessens peak pressure on local grids reducing the need for Distribution System Operators (DSOs) to make additional infrastructure investment, and helps to reduce the data centre’s carbon footprint by making greater use of off-peak renewable power.

Manufactured at Eaton’s new state-of-the-art campus in Helsinki, Finland, the Eaton 93PM G2 UPS combines protection, security, and business continuity in an efficient, cost-effective design that is modular and scalable.

By making the EnergyAware functionality of the Eaton 93PM G2 UPS available for additional markets and applications, Eaton continues to lead the way in intelligent power management, helping businesses achieve both their financial and environmental goals.