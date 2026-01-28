Abu Dhabi – The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC), the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), and ASPIRE announced a new Proof of Concept (PoC) project to develop and validate autonomous aerial patrolling and monitoring capabilities for critical infrastructure. This collaboration highlights Abu Dhabi’s leadership in applying advanced autonomy and robotics to enhance the security, resilience, and safety of nationally strategic assets.

The initiative is being conducted within ENEC’s established safety and security frameworks and reflects the company’s disciplined approach to validating advanced technologies before any consideration of operational integration.

Under the agreement, ENEC, working in partnership with TII and supported by ASPIRE, will develop and test advanced drone and aerial robotics systems designed to support routine and on-demand perimeter patrolling in a live operational environment. The project will assess system performance, operational reliability, and readiness for scale-up, while establishing a clear pathway toward future commercial deployment.

His Excellency Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said: “Safeguarding critical infrastructure requires solutions that are not only innovative, but proven, resilient, and aligned with the highest global standards of safety and security. This Proof of Concept enables us to assess how advanced autonomous aerial and robotic systems can enhance situational awareness and support faster, more effective responses in a live operational environment. In collaboration with TII and ASPIRE, we are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to maintain the highest levels of safety and operational excellence.”

“Autonomous aerial systems have reached a level of maturity where they can meaningfully enhance the safety of complex environments,” said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer of TII. “Through this project, we are validating drone-based patrolling technologies under real operational conditions, ensuring they meet the highest standards of robustness, reliability, and security. These insights are essential for scaling such systems across critical infrastructure where performance and trust are paramount.”

“This collaboration reflects ASPIRE’s mission to translate advanced research into deployable, real-world solutions,” said Stephane Timpano, Chief Executive Officer of ASPIRE. “By anchoring innovation in a genuine operational requirement and validating it in the field, we are helping to build trusted autonomous systems that can be responsibly scaled. This PoC is not just about testing technology, it is about creating a clear bridge from R&D to deployment and commercialization.”

By validating these capabilities in an operational setting, the project aims to support ENEC in enhancing security and overall resilience. By pioneering the validation of autonomous drone patrolling within live environments, Abu Dhabi continues to reinforce its position as a global leader in applied AI and robotics.

About the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Established by decree in December 2009 by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ENEC represents all aspects of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

The four units of ENEC’s flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant are generating 40 TWh of safe, clean and reliable electricity 24/7 for the UAE, boosting the Nation’s energy security and sustainability in parallel. The Barakah Plant generates around 25% of the nation’s electricity while preventing the release of 22.4 million tons of carbon per annum. As a result, ENEC is leading the largest decarbonization effort in the country and spearheading the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Beyond overseeing safe, quality-led operations at Barakah, ENEC is focused on exploring opportunities to maximize the full value of the expertise developed in nuclear mega project program delivery and technology deployment through investment, collaboration and development opportunities. As part of this, ENEC is looking at new nuclear energy technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Reactor technologies, through its ADVANCE program, for potential domestic and international deployment.

For more information, visit www.enec.gov.ae

About TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION INSTITUTE (TII):

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 9 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation. For more information, visit www.tii.ae

About ASPIRE

ASPIRE drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the innovation acceleration arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). Playing a critical role as Abu Dhabi’s R&D catalyst, ASPIRE is responsible for bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and industry needs, channeling R&D funding into high-impact projects, and speeding up breakthroughs by organizing intensive grand challenges and global competitions. ASPIRE works in consultation with cross-sector industry stakeholders, universities, regulators, researchers and innovators from all sectors and economies to pave the way for impactful technological advancements and sustainable solutions.

For more information, please visit www.aspireuae.ae