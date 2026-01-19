Dubai, UAE: Encor Group has announced the launch of the Global Jurisdiction Index (GJI), the first comprehensive, data-driven benchmarking report to compare the world’s leading business jurisdictions across 22 competitiveness pillars and 11 business structure types. The GJI provides the first unified framework for evaluating both onshore and offshore jurisdictions using a single standardised model.



The Global Jurisdiction Index analyses 26 global hubs – including the UAE, Singapore, the United Kingdom, United States (Delaware, Wyoming, Florida), Hong Kong, Switzerland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Cayman Islands, BVI, Bermuda, Mauritius, and other major financial centres measuring their performance across business setup, taxation, governance, market access, human capital, innovation, and sustainability. Until now, no consolidated global report has existed to compare these jurisdictions at this level of depth or breadth.



Designed as a practical decision-making tool for entrepreneurs, investors, family offices, corporates, and policymakers, the GJI evaluates each jurisdiction against 22 pillars grouped into six categories. The model also covers 11 business structure types, including operating companies, holding companies, SPVs, trusts, family offices, funds, and digital asset businesses.



The GJI’s scoring framework provides an independent, evidence-based reference for businesses selecting jurisdictions for company formation, regional headquarters, asset holding, investment structuring, or global expansion. It also supports governments and regulators by highlighting strategic strengths, competitive advantages, and areas for policy enhancement.



“The Global Jurisdiction Index strengthens our commitment to providing transparent, evidence-based insights that support sound jurisdictional decision-making,” said Joe Wan, Encor Group CEO. “By consolidating complex global data into a single comparative framework, the Index gives organisations a reliable foundation for long-term strategic planning.”



“For the first time, decision-makers can assess global jurisdictions using a single, objective benchmark rather than scattered assumptions or outdated reputation,” said Lorenzo Jooris, Encor Group Regional Managing Director, Middle East. “The Global Jurisdiction Index sets a new standard for transparency and gives businesses the clarity they need to choose the right jurisdiction with confidence.”



For Encor’s global client base – including those supported by Creative Zone in the UAE – the GJI provides a consolidated, comparative view of major business jurisdictions using objective, standardised data. As cross-border investment, regulatory requirements, tax reforms, and global mobility continue to evolve, organisations increasingly require reliable benchmarking to assess cost, risk, market access, tax efficiency, lifestyle, and long-term scalability. The GJI brings these factors together in a single framework that supports smarter, transparent, and faster jurisdictional decision-making.



The Global Jurisdiction Index is now available through Encor Group’s knowledge platform (https://globaljurisdictionindex.com/), with further jurisdiction-specific insights and sector analyses scheduled for release in January 2026.

About Encor

Encor is a leading corporate, trust, and fund services platform headquartered in Hong Kong. With a strong international presence across multiple continents, Encor operates across key markets such as China, Southeast Asia, and the GCC, helping clients with their business expansion needs.