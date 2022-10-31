Leading UAE-based facilities management services provider, Emrill, has reached another major milestone in its ongoing strategy and efforts to prioritise the health and safety of its employees, achieving over 30 million safe man-hours without lost-time injury (LTI) in 2022.

Reaching 30 million safe man-hours in October 2022 across the organisation’s 190 plus contracts demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its workforce, clients and the residents and visitors of the communities and buildings Emrill manages across the emirates.

“Emrill’s strong health and safety performance does not happen by accident,” said Stuart Harrison, Emrill’s CEO. “Safety is one of Emrill’s core pillars and we are committed to achieving zero accidents and injuries across every one of our sites. In addition to following internationally-recognised standards, including BICSc, Emrill has a robust programme of health and safety initiatives designed and executed in-house to ensure everything we do has safety at the forefront.”

Building on the success of Safer Together with Emrill and Happier Together with Emrill, the organisation launched the award-winning Safety by Choice – Not By Chance in 2021. Under this umbrella programme, Emrill has launched several targeted health, safety and wellness initiatives to empower employees across every level of the business to take responsibility for safety.

In addition to launching a CPD-certified health and safety risk management in facilities management training module, Emrill offers a dedicated Frontline Hero’s Workplace Safety course to address the learning and development needs of all frontline heroes - those employees working across sites and engaging with clients, tenants and visitors. Emrill also carries out behavioural-based safety audits, a peer-to-peer method of coaching and counselling that encourages all employees to correct unsafe behaviours and reinforce safe working practices.

To further enhance the organisation’s health and safety policies, processes and procedures, Emrill has appointed Philip Rawlinson as head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ). Rawlinson joins Emrill with extensive experience gained from over 17 years in health and safety roles within the facilities management and property management sectors.

Rawlinson will oversee Emrill’s HSEQ programmes and further develop the organisation’s ongoing sustainability initiatives. He will be responsible for further improving Emrill’s efficiency and cementing its reputation as one of the leading FM services providers in the region through the enhancement of existing HSEQ strategies and the development and implementation of new approaches to health and safety across the business.

Of the appointment, Harrison said: “Emrill’s focus has always been on the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and clients, while simultaneously being able to deliver world-class FM services. Achieving over 30 million safe man-hours is a testament to our commitment to adhering to our essential safety protocols and our ongoing focus on creating strategies and initiatives to support our goal of unparalleled safety within FM.

“Our aim to be the leading FM services provider with safety at the top of mind is further strengthened by the appointment of highly qualified and reputable HSEQ specialists to our existing team of experts. Emrill is thrilled to welcome Philip to the team at a time when we have achieved such a fantastic safety milestone. Philip brings a wealth of global experience as we strive to continue our upward trajectory in health and safety achievements with him at the helm of our HSEQ strategies.”

Commenting on his new role, Rawlinson said: “I am delighted to have joined the Emrill family and to have the opportunity to work with the organisation to aid in the advancement of its HSEQ services, strategies and growth plans. It’s an honour to be part of a team that fosters such a positive culture and values the importance of health and safety, as well as the significance of sustainability within our industry.”

In addition to developing programmes and initiatives to promote physical health and safety at work, Emrill continues to provide resources aimed at improving the mental health and wellbeing of employees. Launched in 2021, Emrill’s CEO Challenge gave employees the opportunity to participate in physical activities in an informal group setting, including a 3-kilometre run with the CEO and their colleagues. Emrill also provides access to mental health resources for its employees and their families.

Harrison concluded: “A happy, healthy workforce is an engaged workforce. Emrill is powered by its excellent people, and we remain committed to ensuring employees can work in a safe and supportive environment that empowers them to carry out their roles and return home safely every day. We will continue to develop and launch programmes that benefit Emrill’s employees, clients and supply chain.”

