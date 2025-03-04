Emrill, a leading UAE-based total facilities management provider, has reported strong financial results for 2024, with 9 per cent year-on-year growth. This increase highlights the organisation’s sustained success, driven by robust contract retention and the strategic development of dedicated business units.

The organisation reported an 18 per cent increase in residential contracts, reflecting the increasing demand for its high-quality facilities management services. The surge in residential contracts cements Emrill's ability to adapt to evolving market needs, providing tailored solutions that enhance the living experiences of residents across the UAE. Additionally, 82 per cent of contracts were secured through long-standing client partnerships, demonstrating Emrill’s dedication to delivering consistently outstanding service and value.

Throughout 2024, Emrill and its business divisions secured more than 124 new contracts, including retenders, bringing its total active contracts to 222 by December. To support these new contracts, the company recruited over 1,500 individuals, further strengthening its workforce and ensuring the seamless delivery of high-quality services.

"Emrill’s strong performance in 2024 reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our teams in delivering high-quality, innovative solutions. By focusing on long-term partnerships and expanding our service offerings, we have reinforced our market leadership and positioned ourselves for continued growth," said Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill.

Among its major contract wins were Nakheel’s Ibn Battuta Mall for hard services, Aramex for hard and soft services, Nshama’s Ascot, Shams, and The Diplomat Residences for IFM services, Highrise Owner Association Management Services’ Banyan Tree for IFM services, and Strata Global’s Urban Oasis for IFM services.

Emrill continued to strengthen and diversify its specialised business units, reinforcing its leadership in sustainability, energy efficiency, and digital transformation. Emrill Energy advanced its role in sustainability through strategic collaborations, including a partnership with Green Leaf to introduce Cooling-as-a-Service and an MoU with the Institute of Real Estate Management to implement training programmes and raise awareness about the importance of energy efficiency. These initiatives align with Emrill’s commitment to lowering carbon footprints and reducing operational costs. Emrill Rail continued to set new standards in UAE rail infrastructure maintenance, implementing innovative solutions to improve efficiency, safety, and reliability. Emrill Interiors maintained its reputation for excellence in fit-out and refurbishment projects, delivering tailored solutions that blend functionality and aesthetics. Meanwhile, mplus, Emrill’s property maintenance service, remained a preferred choice for residential and commercial clients, providing innovative and reliable property maintenance solutions.

With a focus on optimising efficiency, Emrill continued to drive digital transformation through its Techsphere platform, which integrates IoT, AI-driven solutions, and real-time asset tracking. Over 2 million tasks have been recorded digitally, and 561,022 assets are actively monitored. Innovations such as the Security Patrol App and a VR-enhanced Command Centre have increased productivity by 30 per cent and reduced the time needed to access critical information by 60 per cent. Continuous improvement initiatives led to efficiency gains of 20–40 per cent across multiple services.

Safety remains a core focus of Emrill’s operations, with continuous investment in initiatives that empower employees to work in a secure and supportive environment. The Sentinels for Safety programme, launched to integrate health, safety, and wellness initiatives across the company, has driven significant improvements. With CPD-certified training and Safety Champions on-site, Emrill recorded a 12 per cent increase in safe observations in 2024.

"Ensuring a safe and supportive workplace is fundamental to Emrill’s success. By equipping our teams with the right knowledge, resources, and technology, we create an environment where safety becomes second nature, contributing to overall operational excellence," said Harrison. “This commitment is reflected in our latest safety survey, where 98 per cent of our employees agreed Emrill has a strong safety culture.”

Emrill’s United for Sustainability programme has delivered tangible environmental benefits, with 143 sustainability initiatives reducing carbon emissions by 640 tCO2E and conserving 2.25 million litres of water. Emrill has been awarded the Dubai Chamber ESG Label for the 11th consecutive year, reaffirming its position as a leader in sustainable business practices. As the first facilities management company to receive this recognition, Emrill continues to set industry benchmarks for environmental, social, and governance excellence.

With a continued focus on growth, innovation, and operational excellence, Emrill remains committed to setting new industry benchmarks in facilities management. As the organisation advances its sustainability initiatives, digital transformation strategies, and workforce development programmes, it is well-positioned for another successful year in 2025.

