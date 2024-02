UAE-based facilities management services provider Emrill has been awarded a facilities management contract for One Za’abeel, one of Dubai’s most innovative and distinctive mixed-use developments. Emrill is providing integrated facilities management services, including specialist services, to the luxury mixed-use development, which is currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest cantilevered building and began its phased opening from October 2023.

Emrill is responsible for providing a full range of total facilities management and specialist services to the development, including energy modelling, energy management, and drone façade inspections. Emrill’s high-level access services division, Heights, will provide façade cleaning for the two high-rise towers, which encompass a total built-up area of 530,000 square metres. Emrill’s specialist high-level services division will also provide the façade cleaning for ‘The Link’, One Za’abeel’s 230-metre-long sky concourse suspended between the development’s two towers, One Za’abeel Tower and One Za’abeel The Residences, elevated 100 metres above ground level.

One Za’abeel comprises residential, hospitality, commercial and retail amenities to incorporate an elevated lifestyle experience in the centre of one of Dubai’s most prominent communities, with close proximity to the Dubai International Financial Centre. The development is home to 264 luxury residential apartments, 229 One&Only One Za’abeel guest rooms and suites, 94 One&Only private homes, 132 SIRO One Za’abeel guest rooms, a 12,000-square-metre retail podium, and 26,000 square metres of grade A office spaces. In alignment with the UAE’s initiatives for more sustainable buildings, One Za’abeel is an environmentally-efficient development, officially recognised with LEED Gold Certification in December 2023.

One Za’abeel awarded Emrill the contract because of the organisation’s expertise in delivering world-class facilities management services and high-level access capabilities across large-scale developments in the UAE. Emrill’s Heights division is Industrial Rope Access Trade Association (IRATA)-certified for its high-level access services and its technicians are certified by the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) in utilising mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). Heights provides IRATA-audited and certified rope access, IPAF-certified MEWPs teams, and specialised mobile tower and building maintenance unit technicians. Heights’ team of expert technicians access, maintain and clean buildings’ façades, glazing and structural elements, making the facilities management provider an ideal partner for One Za’abeel’s unique architecture.

Stuart Harrison, Emrill’s CEO, said: “As one of Dubai’s most iconic developments, One Za’abeel is a fantastic addition to Emrill’s portfolio of mixed-use contracts. One Za'abeel redefines ambition and innovation and we’re thrilled to be entrusted to provide our industry-leading scope of services as we continue to reshape our region’s facilities management sector.

“In complete alignment with One Za’abeel’s environmental efficiency and sustainability standards, Emrill will provide tailored energy-focused modelling and management services, as well as hard and soft FM services, to facilitate efficient water and energy usage throughout the development’s lifetime. Emrill is committed to a greener and more sustainable future for the UAE, and our involvement with award-winning sustainable developments, such as One Za’abeel, is a testament to our ongoing efforts to provide energy-saving facilities management services across the emirates,” Harrison concluded.

Matthew Shaw, General Manager at One Za’abeel adds: “The standards of sustainability and innovation that we hold for ourselves at One Za’abeel encourage us to pursue partners that uphold these same standards. Our contract with Emrill Services ensures that our vision of maintaining efficient energy and water usage throughout the landmark development’s lifetime will be fulfilled through their cutting-edge facilities management services.”

In addition to providing facilities management services for One Za’abeel, Emrill also delivers facilities management services across the emirates in prestigious communities, including Downtown Dubai, Emirates Living and Dubai Marina.

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC: kimberley@ih-c.com

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps organisations shape environments and create great places to live, work and visit while achieving their commercial goals through providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill’s mission to be the region’s preferred facilities management partner is being achieved by providing quality services, ensuring safety and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been consistently recognised by the industry, winning regional and international awards for its health and safety, engineering, technology, sustainability, people development and training achievements, as well as being named the region’s top overall FM company by several respected industry titles and organisations, including BICSc.

As the first FM company to be awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for its sustainable and responsible corporate practices, the company has now held this title for eleven consecutive years.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC, BICSc and CPD-accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill’s ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.com

About One Za’abeel

One Za’abeel is an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline, a revolutionary high-rise mixed-use development incorporating luxury residences, a One&Only ultra-luxury resort, the first SIRO fitness and recovery hotel, and One&Only Private Homes, as well as premium, Grade A office spaces, a retail podium, and a panoramic sky concourse. Its design incorporates two modern high-rise towers connected by a record-setting cantilevered building called ‘The Link’, dissecting the two buildings. The Link provides 360-degree views of Dubai from its viewing platform and offers incredible unique experiences in addition to the ultimate in fine dining and hospitality.

A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za’abeel stands proudly at the heart of the city, a destination that both captivates and inspires. With residences, businesses and leisure experiences that flow seamlessly together, the impressive development will promise the people of Dubai an elevated lifestyle.