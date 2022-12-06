UAE-based integrated facilities management service provider, Emrill, has achieved full operator membership status with the world-renowned International Rope Access Trade Association (IRATA). The membership further elevates Emrill’s ability to provide an international standard of service delivery for high-level access projects in the region.

Emrill currently services over 200 high-level project sites for multiple clients across a diverse range of sectors, including residential, retail, commercial and hospitality. The organisation utilises a variety of safe, compliant, industry approved and regulated methods in its high-level access service delivery to buildings in excess of 400 metres, as per IRATA’s requirements and guidelines.

Emrill’s membership status coincides with the organisation’s appointment of Darren Williams as head of high-level access. With over twelve years of experience in operations and height-based roles across the UAE and UK, Williams has expertise in the implementation and delivery of continuous improvement strategies for high-level access sites and international codes of practice. In addition to maintaining Emrill’s standard of high-level access service delivery, Williams will ensure the company’s positioning as a preferred facilities management services provider for service, safety, compliance and quality in providing high-level access services.

Emrill’s operations director, Gopalakrishnan, commented on Williams’ appointment and the company’s IRATA membership: “Ensuring the safe delivery of high-quality services across Emrill’s contracts is at the core of everything we do. Achieving full membership status with an internationally recognised authority demonstrates Emrill can deliver world-class high-level and rope access services internally. This means our customers can be confident they will receive the same level of service they have become accustomed to from Emrill for a wider range of offerings.

“With the help and dedication of Emrill’s Centre of Excellence team, we are now recognised as a full operator member with IRATA. This milestone, paired with Darren joining the Emrill family, will enable us to soar to new heights across our current and future high-level access projects. Darren’s vast technical experience in the design and manufacture of high-level access safety systems, and strategies and operational management of teams across various sectors, will see Emrill continue on its growth trajectory in providing quality, unparalleled FM services in our region.”

Commenting on his new role, Williams said: “I am thrilled to have joined Emrill and now be part of a leadership team that embraces the innovation and improvement of FM services and the empowerment and development of its employees. Safety and quality are an integral part of Emrill, and to be part of a team that places significant value on these is essential in high-level project work. I aim to develop the already-impressive portfolio of esteemed clients and take Emrill to greater heights in the high-level access sector, as we strive to offer the highest standard of quality, safety and client satisfaction in high-access service delivery with our growing team of industry specialists.”

Williams holds an Institution of Occupational Safety and Health Certificate in Safety Management In The Rope Access And Work At Height Industry, Risk Management, and NEBOSH General Certificate.

(Ends.) Image attached: 1) Darren Williams, head of high-level access, Gopalakrishnan, operations director, and Pankaj Gera, facilities manager and member of the centre of excellence team at Emrill

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps organisations shape environments and create great places to live, work and visit while achieving their commercial goals through providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill’s mission to be the region’s preferred facilities management partner is being achieved by providing quality services, ensuring safety and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been consistently recognised by the industry, winning regional and international awards for its health and safety, engineering, technology, sustainability, people development and training achievements, as well as being named the region’s top overall FM company by several respected industry titles and organisations, including BICSc.

As the first FM company to be awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for its sustainable and responsible corporate practices, the company has now held this title for ten consecutive years.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC, BICSc and CPD-accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill’s ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.com