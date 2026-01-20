Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has recorded unprecedented growth in its connected capacity in Dubai, increasing from approximately 5,400 refrigeration tons (RT) in 2004 to 1.7 million RT by the end of 2025. This represents a growth of 315 times over two decades, underscoring Empower’s position as the leading district cooling services provider in the region and globally.

This exponential growth reflects Empower’s strategic vision and continuous expansion of its vital projects, as well as its commitment to delivering world-class and sustainable cooling solutions that support urban and economic development in Dubai, enhance energy efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions.

Empower emphasised that this achievement underscores the success of its reliable district cooling services as a sustainable solution to meeting rising demand, particularly amid the rapid urban development and upcoming major projects across the emirate. The company has played a key role in serving vital residential and commercial areas with environmentally friendly cooling services.

Among Empower’s flagship projects is the Business Bay district cooling project, recognised as the largest of its kind in the world. The project holds two Guinness World Records, one for the Highest Capacity District Cooling Plant (DCS) with a total connected capacity of 276,545 RT, and the other for the Largest Cooling Plant Coverage (Number of Buildings), currently serving 201 buildings, including residential, commercial, hospitality, and others.

“Empower’s growth in cooling capacity since its inception demonstrates the strong confidence that Dubai and its real estate developers place in district cooling solutions, and underscores our commitment to supporting the sustainability and energy efficiency initiatives championed by our leadership. We have expanded from 5,400 RT in 2004 to 1.7 million RT by the end of 2025; an achievement we are proud of, and one that reflects the success of our strategy centred on innovation, strategic expansion, and investment in advanced technologies,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar added that Empower will continue to advance its expansion plans in line with Dubai’s future vision, noting that district cooling is one of the key solutions for achieving Net Zero and reducing electricity consumption compared to traditional cooling systems.

Empower further affirmed its commitment to continuing the development of its infrastructure and enhancing operational efficiency, thereby supporting national sustainability goals and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global city in adopting smart and sustainable solutions.

Empower provides environmentally friendly district cooling services to a number of prominent projects in the Emirate of Dubai, including Dubai International Airport, Dubai International Financial Centre, Business Bay, Dubai Healthcare City, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Meydan, Deira Waterfront, Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Discovery Gardens, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Design District, Dubai Production City, Dubailand Residential Complex, and other mega projects.

Established in Dubai in 2003, Empower began operations with a single cooling plant before embarking on a gradual and deliberate expansion driven by a clear strategic vision centred on sustainability and energy efficiency. As demand for highly efficient cooling solutions grew, the company continued to strengthen its infrastructure and expand its operations, now serving vital areas across Dubai through a comprehensive network of district cooling plants, considered the largest of its kind globally. This sustained growth has reinforced Empower’s role in reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, supporting the UAE’s sustainable development.