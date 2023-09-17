Riffa, Bahrain – Two students from the American University of Bahrain, Adnan Mohammed, a Computer Science major, and Akbar Saleh a Computer Engineering major, have recently concluded their 6-week summer internship at CERN, the European Laboratory for Particle Physics, in Switzerland. The students carried out their work in the Experimental Physics division of CERN in areas of knowledge directly related to their degree plans.

CERN is renowned for its groundbreaking scientific discoveries and cutting-edge advancements in the field of particle physics, including the discovery of the Higgs Boson, the invention of the World Wide Web and more. The American University of Bahrain’s partnership with CERN through summer internships provides aspiring scientists and engineers with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to work alongside world-class researchers, gaining invaluable hands-on experience in the field. Through this experience, students obtain a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, nurturing their talent and fostering their passion for exploration.

The summer internship program is a very competitive program where hundreds of students from all over the world compete to be selected. Adnan and Akbar spent the summer taking on real tasks within the MIP Timing Detector, part of the CMS Phase-2 Upgrade, which will be used in coming runs of the Large Hadron Collider.

Commenting on his internship experience Adnan Mohammed said, “The six-week internship program provided me with an opportunity to delve deep into scientific research in various fields, immersing myself in a vibrant scientific community. Under the guidance of experienced mentors, I contributed to ongoing monumental projects undertaken by CERN such as MTD-DAQ project, specifically focusing on the software aspects of the Endcap Timing Layer. This has helped expand my knowledge and honed my research skills.”

Prof. Mar de Fez Laso, Professor of Mathematics, Physics, and Astronomy at AUBH and a previous CERN user, said “CERN student internship programs offer an unparalleled opportunity for students to develop their skills and knowledge in a multinational and diverse environment set at the forefront of human knowledge, while honoring environmental and sustainable ways. Students are empowered to create a generation of scientists and engineers that work united to push the frontiers of science and technology. We are very proud of our AUBH Students who continue to excel on all levels - national and international, thus, helping place Bahrain on the global educational map."

"The CERN internship experience has helped me develop my hard and soft skills through direct engagement with real life case studies," said Akbar Saleh, a Computer Engineering student. “Contributing to several projects has enabled me to reflect on what I have learned in academia and into practical settings. I would like to take this opportunity to thank AUBH for providing us with internship opportunities that further enhance our practical skills and connect theories with best world practices.”

Student internship opportunities align with AUBH’s objectives of providing transformative hands-on experiences, fostering student passion for exploration, and inspiring young minds to move the boundaries of knowledge.

About AUBH:

AUBH is the first comprehensive, purpose-built, American-model co-educational University in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is supported by the Elm fund. The University offers a holistic journey for students and unique approach to education that fosters interaction and collaboration between students, faculty, and the professional community.

The contemporary, 75,000 square meter campus is located in Riffa, Bahrain. The innovative and high-tech campus enhances the teaching and learning experience for both faculty and students. Along with classrooms, library and labs, the campus includes a Sports Center with indoor and outdoor courts and fields, vast Student Commons, and an Auditorium for special events.

AUBH curricula is built by experts and specialists to equip students with the knowledge and soft skills to succeed in a rapidly ever-changing environment. The AUBH quality of American-style education mirrors that of the best universities in the United States. The University’s unique academic structure enables students to find their real passions and allows them to develop their abilities, leading to long successful careers in their chosen industry.

AUBH is licensed by the Higher Education Council of the Ministry of Education in Bahrain, the national regulator for the Kingdom’s Higher Education Institutions, and is a CIQG Member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in the U.S.

AUBH has also received U.S. accreditation through the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), one of the seven best known accrediting agencies in the USA. This makes AUBH among only a handful of other universities accredited by this world-renowned commission in the GCC and MENA region. The Commission awarded AUBH accreditation for upholding the highest international academic standards for educational quality and effectiveness.

AUBH has also recently achieved official recognition by the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please contact,

Ghydaa Mohammed,

AUBH Marketing & PR Manager

ghydaa.alaziz@aubh.edu.bh