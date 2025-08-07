Muscat: Reaffirming its longstanding commitment to advancing Oman’s entrepreneurial landscape and driving inclusive economic growth, Sohar International has assumed the role of Official and Exclusive Banking Sector Sponsor of the “Tamkeen and Sumou” (Empowerment and Elevation) Exhibition for Small and Medium Enterprises. Organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), represented by the SME Committee, the exhibition is being held under the patronage of HH Sayyid Harib bin Thuwaini Al Said, Assistant Secretary General of the Council of Ministers for Conferences, and runs from 5 to 20 August 2025 in Dhofar Governorate.

The event brings together more than 75 Omani SMEs from nine key economic sectors, including light manufacturing, technology and innovation, Omani handicrafts, tourism, and agriproducts such as honey and dates. It serves as a vital national platform for promoting local products, enhancing SME competitiveness, and facilitating direct engagement with private sector stakeholders all in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and the bank’s strategy to empower the private sector as a catalyst for sustainable development.

Commenting on the bank’s participation, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “SMEs represent a vital force within any dynamic economy. Their capacity to innovate, stimulate domestic value chains, and respond swiftly to market needs contributes meaningfully to economic resilience. Our engagement in this exhibition is a reflection of our long-term dedication to empowering this segment; beyond offering impactful financial solutions, we prioritize opportunities that enhance visibility, strengthen capabilities, and support sustainable growth. Platforms such as these are integral to cultivating robust, future-ready enterprises that will ultimately steer Oman towards a more diversified and competitive economy.”

As part of its active engagement, Sohar International has launched the ‘Sohar International Competition for SMEs’, aimed at elevating exhibition standards, encouraging innovation, and recognizing excellence. The competition features six categories Best Booth Design, Best Brand Identity, Best Visitor Engagement, Most Innovative Idea, Best Internal Organization and Layout, and the Audience Choice Award. Winners will be selected through a robust evaluation framework that rewards creativity, executional excellence, and public appeal.

The exhibition also highlights the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to enhance the business environment and provide the enablers necessary for SME sustainability. It underscores the importance of fostering market access, brand visibility, and strategic collaboration between SMEs and the broader private sector. Sohar International’s partnership in this flagship event builds on its broader mandate to serve as an active enabler of SME development across all governorates by supporting platforms that inspire innovation, build commercial networks, and reinforce the competitiveness of Omani entrepreneurs in local and regional markets.

