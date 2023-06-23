Dubai: With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement, Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault, announced June as the Month of Sustainability, spearheading a series of initiatives to ignite a collective passion for environmental responsibility in line with the vision of our wise leadership in UAE which have announced 2023 as the Year of #Sustainability, aiming at preserving the environment for future generations. The company pledged to plant 1000 mangrove trees; known for storing carbon dioxide and reducing the negative impact of greenhouse gases, in support of the UAE government’s initiative to plant 100 million such trees by 2030.

Throughout the month, AAC hosted a series of engaging activations, inspiring individuals to embrace a better way of living and positively impact the environment. Among others, the activities planned for the Month of Sustainability included an awareness session focused on the fragility of the environment and the importance of protecting it for present and future generations; Bring Your Kids to Work Day, whereby parents and children worked together to build solar-powered cars using repurposed cardboard box, added a solar panel, motors, wheels and the Junkbot Core powered by ATmega; employees participated in a Mangrove planting activity at one of the spectacular Mangrove Nature Reserves in the UAE – Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman, emphasizing the significance of mangrove trees and contribute to protecting coastlines, and fighting climate change.

As part of its continuing efforts to further promote eco-friendly choices, AAC distributed a Grow It Yourself Calendar Box containing plantable items such as calendars, pens, and pencils. These unique items allow recipients to use them to grow beautiful plants, symbolizing the growth and sustainability for which AAC advocates.

By promoting such knowledge lifting, AAC hopes to inspire positive change and foster a culture of environmental stewardship within its organization and beyond. To learn more about the Month of Sustainability and stay updated on the various activities and initiatives taking place throughout June, visit Arabian Automobiles profile on LinkedIn.

