Dubai, UAE: In a move reflecting the growing demand for energy efficient district cooling services, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has signed an agreement with Meraas, a leading real estate developer and subsidiary of Dubai Holding, to supply City Walk phase 3 and Verve building with over 17,500 refrigeration tons (RT). This agreement is part of Empower’s ongoing expansion to meet the increasing needs of development projects in the region and underscore the company’s commitment to delivering environmentally friendly cooling solutions that address customer requirements and keep pace with Dubai’s rapid and sustainable urban development.

This new expansion reflects Empower’s leading role in the district cooling industry, as the company continuously strives to provide integrated services using innovative technologies that ensure customer comfort, while enhancing operational efficiency and environmental sustainability across the projects it serves.

The City Walk phase 3 project represents a new addition to Empower’s extensive portfolio of landmark developments across the Emirate of Dubai. The company has recently announced the increase in its connected cooling capacity, reaching around 1.7 million RT by the end of 2025, serving nearly 1,750 buildings. Empower’s contracted capacity also increased and reached approximately 2.0 million RT.

“Through these agreements, Empower is adding new projects to its portfolio, reaffirming the effectiveness of it’s efforts in strengthening the company’s position as a trusted and reliable partner in district cooling services in Dubai. These projects also contribute to enhancing the diversity of the sectors we serve and expanding our role in reducing carbon emissions, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“We are committed to keeping pace with the rapid and continuous development across all sectors in Dubai. With the real estate sector experiencing rapid growth, we are working to develop services that meet evolving aspirations, in line with Dubai’s global standing and reinforcing Empower’s position and credibility as a leader in the district cooling sector. By adding new projects to our portfolio, we aim to expand our impact on the UAE’s sustainability journey and align our objectives with national strategies aimed at building a sustainable green economy and achieving net zero,” added Bin Shafar.

It is worth noting that the third phase of the City Walk project represents a qualitative addition to Dubai’s dynamic urban landscape, embodying an integrated concept of modern living that combines innovative architectural design with the highest standards of comfort and luxury. The project enjoys a prime location within one of Dubai’s most prominent urban destinations, offering residents a fully integrated lifestyle that brings together living, working, and leisure in a vibrant environment.

Upon completion, the project will feature a diverse range of luxury residential units designed to the highest international standards, with meticulous attention to detail to meet the expectations of residents seeking an upscale lifestyle. It will also offer a comprehensive suite of modern facilities and services, including green spaces, entertainment areas, sports facilities, and more, enhancing quality of life and delivering an exceptional residential experience defined by luxury and comfort.