Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has signed an agreement to supply environmentally friendly district cooling services to the Palm Gateway project in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, for a total cooling capacity of 9,470 refrigeration tons (RT). The cooling service is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026. This reflects the commitment to supporting Dubai’s development vision through adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.

Palm Gateway is a prime example of luxury living, consisting of three interconnected residential towers with a distinctive architectural design. The development offers a comprehensive range of modern amenities, including retail outlets, fine-dining restaurants, shopping facilities, healthcare centers, and fitness establishments, making it one of Dubai’s most vibrant and comfortable residential communities. The towers feature panoramic glass windows, providing breathtaking views of Palm Jumeirah and enhancing the overall living experience with a picturesque outlook over the city’s iconic landscape.

His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, stated that the addition of Palm Gateway to Empower’s portfolio reflects the confidence of real estate developers and customers in its reliable services. He emphasized that Empower is dedicated to delivering high-quality district cooling solutions that consume up to 50% less energy compared to conventional cooling systems. The company remains focused on serving leading real estate developments and aims to provide world-class district cooling solutions across residential, commercial, hospitality and other sectors in Dubai, reinforcing the emirate’s leadership in reducing carbon emissions in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He further highlighted that Empower’s district cooling services contribute to achieve Dubai’s sustainability goals by enabling various sectors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. District cooling has proven to be an effective solution in protecting the environment and conserving resources.