Dubai, UAE: HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, visited the stand of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, on the opening day of the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2025). His Highness was briefed on Empower’s latest achievements and mega projects, most notably the Business Bay district cooling project, classified as the largest of its kind in the world and holder of two Guinness World Records.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum was accompanied by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Founder and Chairman of WETEX. During the visit, H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, delivered a detailed overview of the company’s key projects and its major accomplishments in the global district cooling sector.

His Highness was also briefed on Empower’s Business Bay project, through which the company has achieved two Guinness World Records, for the Highest Capacity District Cooling Plant (DCS) with a total connected capacity of 276,545 refrigeration tons (RT), and for the Largest Cooling Plant Coverage (Number of Buildings), currently serving 201 multi-use buildings including residential, commercial, hospitality, and other facilities.

The project is one of the largest district energy projects globally, with an ultimate capacity of 451,540 RT to serve around 325 existing and upcoming buildings within the development and adjacent areas. The Business Bay District Cooling project comprises nine district cooling plants, out of which, four are currently operational and two are in the design stage, and an existing pipeline network of 53 kilometers. The plants are equipped with advanced Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technologies and utilise Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) in operations, along with other advanced technologies.

“Empower’s excellence in delivering the world’s largest district cooling project reflects Dubai’s position as a global platform for innovation in energy and sustainability. These achievements come in line with the vision and directives of our wise leadership to enhance resource efficiency and strengthen the foundations of a green economy. WETEX provides a key platform to showcase the latest solutions and technologies, exchange expertise among industry leaders from around the world, and accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices. We remain committed to supporting pioneering projects that reduce carbon emissions and achieve the goals of Dubai’s Demand Side Management (DSM) Strategy 2050 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, reinforcing our nation’s leadership in global climate action and sustainable development,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar.

The 27th edition of WETEX is organised by DEWA under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The exhibition continues on 1 and 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where visitors can explore Empower’s projects, latest solutions, and innovations at its stand SSP2, located in ARENA 2.