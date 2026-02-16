Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced its participation in the IDEA Campus Energy Conference 2026 in Washington, USA, as a Diamond Sponsor for the third consecutive year. This leading global event, organized by the International District Energy Association (IDEA), from 17 to 20 February 2026 under the theme ‘Advancing Thermal Networks’, attracts more than 1,300 attendees from around the world.

Empower’s participation in the IDEA Campus Energy conference aligns with its strategy to accelerate the transition toward sustainable solutions and reinforce the role of district cooling as one of the key solutions for improving energy efficiency in modern cities. This approach is underpinned by the company’s continuous investments in developing district cooling infrastructure that leverages advanced technologies, in addition to implementing international best practices in operations and maintenance to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and reliability.

The company believes that district cooling represents a strategic option to support efforts aimed at reducing electricity consumption for space cooling, given the substantial energy savings and high operational efficiency it offers, compared to conventional cooling systems. Thus, it contributes to lowering emissions and enhancing the quality of life in cities.

Empower stated that it’s participation in this global event provides a platform to exchange its more than two decades of expertise and best practices with leading energy sector entities and institutions, and to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships that contribute to developing innovative solutions to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability at the international level.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, Chairman of the District Cooling Operators Association, and Board Member Emeritus of IDEA, said: “Our participation in the IDEA Campus Energy 2026, as a Diamond Sponsor for the third consecutive year, reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the transition toward more efficient and sustainable energy solutions. We view this global event as an important platform for fostering constructive dialogue on the future of district cooling and its pivotal role in reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in modern cities.

Over the past years, Empower has successfully established an advanced operational model built on innovation, digital transformation, and the implementation of the highest operational efficiency standards. This has enabled us to achieve tangible resource savings and enhance the reliability of services provided to our customers. Through our participation in this conference, we are keen to share our expertise and showcase our best operational practices, while also exploring the latest global technologies and solutions that contribute to advancing the sector.

We believe that international cooperation and the integration of efforts among various stakeholders constitute a fundamental pillar for driving progress in the energy sector. We will continue to expand our strategic partnerships in a manner that supports urban sustainability and elevates energy efficiency to higher levels.”

It is worth noting that Empower has maintained its position as one of the leading sponsors of IDEA conferences and exhibitions, under the ‘Sustaining Sponsor’ program for the third consecutive year, reaffirming its continued commitment to supporting global events specialized in the district cooling sector.

As part of its strategic partnership with IDEA, the company supports several prominent conferences and exhibitions organized by the association, including IDEA Campus Energy and the IDEA Annual Conference & Trade Show, in addition to other international events dedicated to knowledge exchange and showcasing the latest solutions and technologies in this vital sector.