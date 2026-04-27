Dubai, UAE: As part of its celebration of the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2026, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, affirmed the efficiency of its preventive systems and the effectiveness of its proactive approach to risk management. Empower stated that it carried out 1,857 field inspections across its various sites in 2025 to ensure full compliance with health, safety, and environmental standards, while promoting a safe and sustainable work environment. The company also recorded more than 7.52 million work hours across the construction, operation and maintenance of District Cooling plants and networks.

As part of its commitment to promoting the highest occupational health and safety standards and fostering a strong culture of safety, to , Empower placed strong emphasis on training, conducting 1,449 specialised sessions in occupational health and safety during 2025. Thousands of employees participated in these sessions, which covered key topics including safety procedures, regulatory compliance, and environmental responsibility. These efforts have contributed to enhancing organisational awareness and strengthening staff preparedness.

Empower continues to implement integrated policies under its Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) framework, with an ongoing commitment to continuous review and development. This approach ensures the maintenance of the highest safety standards while enhancing sustainable performance across all its operations. Accordingly, Empower was re-certified for ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) by Bureau Veritas.

“Empower places occupational health and safety at the core of its operations, based on the belief that providing a safe and healthy work environment is a fundamental pillar of sustained performance and enhanced operational efficiency. The company continues to develop its preventive systems and strengthen workforce readiness by implementing the highest health, safety and environmental standards, and by conducting regular inspection and training programmes that contribute to fostering a corporate culture rooted in awareness, responsibility and commitment,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Empower’s results in this area reflect the effectiveness of its proactive approach to risk management and its commitment to providing a work environment that supports employee safety while maintaining business continuity at the highest levels of efficiency and reliability. On World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the company reaffirms its commitment to continuously reviewing and enhancing its policies and procedures to strengthen the culture of safety across all work sites and reinforce occupational health and safety as a fundamental pillar of its operational excellence framework,” he added.