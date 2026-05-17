Kuwait City: Reaffirming its commitment to women’s empowerment and to strengthening inclusivity and equality within the Kuwaiti capital market and the broader economic landscape, Boursa Kuwait rang the bell in commemoration of women’s empowerment for the ninth consecutive year, in collaboration with the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), UN Women, the United Nations Global Compact, the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

This global initiative was launched more than a decade ago to draw attention to the importance of women’s representation in leadership positions and in economic and financial decision-making processes, while encouraging stock exchanges and financial institutions around the world to take tangible actions in support of gender equality.

Boursa Kuwait’s participation in this initiative is a natural extension of its corporate strategy, founded on embedding the principles of diversity, inclusivity and sound governance as indispensable pillars for building a trusted, balanced, and sustainable national capital market.

The exchange is proud of being among the first stock exchanges in the Gulf and Middle East region to join this initiative and ring the bell in support of women’s empowerment, as part of its belief that balanced and inclusive capital markets can drive sustainable economic development and best serve their investors and communities.

As part of this initiative, Boursa Kuwait hosted a panel discussion titled “Women at the Forefront of Decision-Making in Capital Markets,” organized in collaboration with the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Kuwait that served as a platform for dialogue on the status of women in the Kuwaiti financial sector and highlighted the key challenges and opportunities related to strengthening their presence in leadership and decision-making roles amid the rapid transformations taking place in global financial markets and the growing emphasis on governance and sustainability.

The discussion, which attracted distinguished attendance from female professionals in the financial and investment sectors, was moderated by Ms. Sarah Maynard, Global Head of External Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy and Programs at the CFA Institute and featured Ms. Reem Al Hajri, General Manager of Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions at Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc), and Ms. Anwar Al-Ajeel, Senior Vice President at Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC).

The initiative opened with welcoming remarks by Boursa Kuwait Board Member Ms. Dalal Behbehani, who highlighted the values that guide Boursa Kuwait’s support for this initiative. She also shed light on the significant shifts taking place across the financial sector in terms of women’s representation and their growing presence in decision-making roles.

“At Boursa Kuwait, we believe market sustainability begins with inclusive institutions,” she said in her opening remarks. “We go beyond supporting diversity, leading change by encouraging listed companies to empower women in decision-making roles. The financial sector has moved beyond traditional representation into a new era where women’s empowerment is recognized as a distinct competitive and economic advantage. Our ambition is to build a strong market that reflects the full potential of our society.”

Behbehani emphasized that the rapid transformations taking place across the global financial landscape have established a new equation for success, where technical competence is no longer sufficient for distinction. Instead, diverse leadership has become a fundamental requirement for achieving growth in increasingly complex business environments.

“Recent studies have demonstrated that women’s representation in leadership positions goes far beyond fulfilling diversity requirements and has become a key driver of stronger governance, more rigorous evaluation and sounder decision-making. Today, the link between leadership diversity and sustainable financial performance is undeniable, as diverse leadership strengthens institutional resilience and enhances the ability to anticipate risks. The question is no longer whether we can afford to embrace diversity, but whether we can afford the consequences of its absence,” she added.

Themes and objectives

The panel discussion was held within a multifaceted intellectual and practical framework, highlighting key themes tied to the major transformations shaping the global investment landscape:

Investment Decision-Making Mechanisms : Reviewing the methodologies adopted by listed companies and financial institutions in shaping investment decisions, with a focus on the analytical approaches often demonstrated by female leaders in balancing risks and returns.

: Reviewing the methodologies adopted by listed companies and financial institutions in shaping investment decisions, with a focus on the analytical approaches often demonstrated by female leaders in balancing risks and returns. Performance Measurement and Risk Assessment : Discussing the tools and standards used in volatile market environments, and how diverse perspectives contribute to improving the accuracy of evaluations and mitigating cognitive biases that may affect decision quality.

: Discussing the tools and standards used in volatile market environments, and how diverse perspectives contribute to improving the accuracy of evaluations and mitigating cognitive biases that may affect decision quality. Sustainability and ESG Standards : Examining the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards into long-term investment strategies amid growing regulatory pressures and rising expectations from international investors.

: Examining the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards into long-term investment strategies amid growing regulatory pressures and rising expectations from international investors. The Journey of Women’s Leadership: Sharing real-life experiences related to structural and cultural challenges within the financial sector and exploring how obstacles can be transformed into meaningful milestones for professional growth.

Ringing the Bell: A Commitment Beyond Symbolism

The event concluded with a bell-ringing ceremony with the participation of leading women from Kuwait’s investment and financial institutions and listed companies. The ceremony served as a renewed public declaration by financial institutions of their commitment to equality and women’s empowerment and sent a clear message to listed companies and the wider investment community that leadership diversity must be treated as a strategic priority.

This initiative forms part of global efforts to advance Goal 5 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which focuses on gender equality and women’s empowerment. It also aligns with the growing requirements of the ESG framework, which has become a key benchmark in assessing corporate performance and attractiveness to institutional investors internationally. Through its continued participation, Boursa Kuwait aims to reinforce the message that more inclusive and balanced capital markets are better positioned to achieve long-term sustainability and growth.

Strong Institutional Commitment and Longstanding UN Partnerships

Women’s empowerment is an institutional pillar for Boursa Kuwait. Since joining the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative as a partner and supporter in 2017 and signing the Women’s Empowerment Principles issued by UN Women in 2019, the company continued to translate these commitments into action through an integrated framework of policies and programs that promote diversity and inclusion within its workplace and across the wider market ecosystem.

Boursa Kuwait is committed to maintaining a workplace free from all forms of discrimination, where equal opportunities are available to all. The company also applies strict policies to ensure pay equity, equal career opportunities and professional advancement, while fostering a supportive environment that encourages women to assume leadership roles and actively participate in decision-making at all levels.

The company believes that the effective inclusion of women in the financial sector contributes to building a more balanced and resilient economic ecosystem. By broadening their talent base, institutions strengthen their ability to embrace diverse ideas and adapt to evolving market demands, helping shape a fairer, more innovative professional community that is better equipped to respond to the challenges of a fast-moving knowledge economy.