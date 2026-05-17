Muscat – Reinforcing its strategic partnerships that support the Sultanate’s tourism and economic sectors, Sohar International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dhofar Municipality to serve as the Strategic Partner for Dhofar Khareef 2026. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting the continued success of the Khareef season, contributing to the enhancement of tourism, economic activity, and community engagement across Dhofar Governorate, while further strengthening its position as one of the region’s leading tourism destinations in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s sustainable development objectives.

The agreement was signed on Sunday, 17 May 2026, in the presence of His Highness Sayyid Marwan Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar. Representing Dhofar Municipality was His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, while Khalil Salem Al Hedaifi, Head of Government and Private Banking Group, signed on behalf of Sohar International.

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, stated that the agreement reflects the importance of strengthening public-private sector collaboration in supporting Dhofar Khareef 2026 and enhancing the overall visitor experience. He noted that the season continues to witness growing momentum year after year in terms of tourism inflow, accompanying activities, and service infrastructure, further reinforcing Dhofar Governorate’s position as a leading integrated tourism destination in the region.

His Excellency added: “We highly value our partnership with Sohar International, which represents an effective model of institutional collaboration in supporting national initiatives and major tourism seasons, particularly in areas related to environmental sustainability, service enhancement, and the delivery of impactful initiatives that contribute to enriching the season while supporting economic and social activity across Dhofar Governorate, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.”

Under the agreement, Sohar International will provide integrated support for the season’s activities and platforms. The Bank will also provide environmentally friendly electric vehicles to Dhofar Municipality, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and the promotion of clean mobility solutions during the tourism season. The partnership further includes collaboration on marketing and promotional campaigns, as well as participation in seasonal activities and events.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalil Salem Al Hedaifi, Head of Government and Private Banking Group at Sohar International, stated: “Our ongoing partnership with Dhofar Municipality reflects our strong belief in the exceptional tourism and economic value that Dhofar Khareef brings to the Sultanate. With more than one million visitors annually and spending exceeding OMR 125 million, the season has become a significant economic contributor that supports economic diversification, strengthens the contribution of non-oil sectors to GDP, stimulates SME activity, creates employment opportunities, and enhances investment prospects across the Governorate. At Sohar International, we take pride in our strategic partnerships with government entities, particularly in supporting nationally significant tourism seasons such as Dhofar Khareef, which contribute to sustainable development and strengthen integration across key sectors in Oman.”

Sohar International continues to strengthen its role as a strategic partner for national tourism seasons and festivals across the Sultanate’s governorates, supporting initiatives that celebrate the cultural, tourism, and economic identity of Oman. Through innovative initiatives and meaningful engagement, the Bank remains committed to enriching visitor experiences, supporting domestic tourism, and contributing to the broader economic and social value generated by national events and tourism platforms.

This agreement reflects Sohar International’s broader approach toward building impactful partnerships that support vital sectors, create long-term value, and reinforce the Bank’s position as a trusted partner in sustainable development and community enrichment.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om