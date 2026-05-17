Muscat: Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, and the Mohamed Al Barwani Foundation, the Charity and CSR arm of Mohamed Al Barwani Group, have celebrated the successful graduation of beneficiaries from the Usrati programme, a six-month initiative launched to support and develop projects led by Omani productive families.

The programme was launched under an agreement signed by Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, and Ms Iman Al Barwani, Chief Executive Officer of Mohamed Al Barwani Foundation, reflecting the shared commitment of both organisations to empowering productive families through entrepreneurship, vocational training, and business development support.

Usrati focused on strengthening the capabilities of 15 beneficiaries from sectors including carpentry, food and b1everage, handicrafts, perfumes and bakhour, retail and trading, as well as tailoring and knitting. Through a structured development framework, participants received specialised technical and administrative training, tailored consultation services, and practical business guidance designed to improve operational efficiency and long-term sustainability.

Over the course of the programme, beneficiaries received 229 consultation hours and participated in 96 hours of training and capacity-building activities, including five technical workshops and seven administrative workshops. The initiative also delivered 45 hours of technical training and 51 hours of administrative training, supported by 16 field visits and the development of 16 customised business development action plans.

The programme achieved measurable business outcomes across several key performance indicators. Participating businesses recorded an average growth rate of 21.39%, launched 37 new products, and expanded into 15 new sales outlets. In addition, beneficiaries attracted 182 new customers, while 15 businesses successfully underwent digital transformation to improve efficiency and strengthen market reach. The initiative also supported the registration of two new businesses and contributed to the creation of a new employment opportunity.

Commenting on the programme’s success, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal said, “The achievements of the Usrati beneficiaries demonstrate the impact of combining practical training, mentorship, and continuous advisory support. Through our collaboration with MB Foundation, we have empowered productive families with the skills and tools needed to strengthen their businesses and create sustainable economic opportunities.”

Ms Iman Al Barwani added, “Usrati reflects our commitment to creating meaningful social and economic impact through targeted community initiatives. We are proud of the progress achieved by the beneficiaries and look forward to seeing their businesses continue to grow and contribute to local economic development.”

The programme also strengthened participants’ engagement with Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through participation in six Sharakah Connect sessions and webinars.

About Sharakah

Sharakah, among Oman’s first SME development initiatives has been fostering the entrepreneurial spirit since 1998 when it was incorporated by Royal Decree No. (76/98). Since its inception, Sharakah has provided support to a substantial number of projects in different sectors through awareness, training programs, financial support, consultation services and more. Playing a strategic role in the SMEs ecosystem in the Sultanate and making a positive impact is Sharakah’s vision, and its strategies revolve around the objectives of benefitting the Omani SME sector.

Contact

Mohammed Al Farsi

Marketing Specialist

Email: info@sharakah.om