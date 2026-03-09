Dubai, UAE: As its business continues to grow and achieve successive operational and financial milestones, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has reaffirmed its commitment to distributing dividends to shareholders regularly, twice a year since its listing on the Dubai Financial Market in November 2022. The company has demonstrated its ability to generate steadily increasing profits, with total dividends distributed to shareholders over the past three years reaching AED 2.575 billion, reflecting its strong performance and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

“Empower’s rising profit results reflect the success of our business expansion and innovation strategy and reaffirm our commitment to achieving the objectives we have shared with our shareholders. Our business policy is guided by the firm foundations established through the directives of our wise leadership, ensuring effective operational efficiency for our customers through adherence to the highest standards of service sustainability and a forward-looking vision in service delivery. The increase in profitability has been accompanied by the expansion of projects within our business portfolio and accelerated growth in their operational efficiency,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“These record figures reflect the tireless efforts to enhance service infrastructure in Dubai in line with the growing demand for services. This, in turn, reflects Empower’s position as an accredited and trusted partner in Dubai, and as one of the key supporters of its urban growth and sustainability,” added Bin Shafar.

In 2023, Empower's General Assembly approved a cash dividend of AED 850 million for shareholders, paid in two equal instalments of AED 425 million in April and October. This distribution fulfilled the company's commitment to pay dividends twice a year during the first two financial years following its listing on the Dubai Financial Market.

In the second financial year, 2024, the company distributed similar cash dividends totalling AED 850 million, also in two equal instalments of AED 425 million in April and October, continuing its commitment to providing regular and sustainable dividends to shareholders.

In 2025, Empower maintained its growing operational performance, resulting in sustainable profitability. Shareholders approved a dividend of AED 875 million for 2025, paid in two equal instalments of AED 437.5 million in April and October, reflecting Empower’s commitment to delivering growing annual dividends in line with its business performance.

Empower achieved a historic financial performance in 2025, recording an annual revenue of AED 3.419 billion, with an impressive growth of 4.9% YoY compared to 2024, and a net profit of AED 1.004 billion, reflecting a 10.5% YoY growth compared to 2024.