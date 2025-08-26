Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced that it has approved 23,339 No Objection Certificate (NOC) applications during the first half of 2025, marking an increase of 18.7% compared to the same period last year. This growth highlights the company's strong relationships with clients, including consultants, contractors, and real estate developers, and reflects the rising demand for Empower's services. This further underscores the company’s dedication to delivering hassle-free services, streamlining business operations, and improving operational efficiency and productivity.

Empower’s NOC service is smart and highly efficient, enabling contractors and real estate developers to submit applications easily through the company’s website. Empower is committed to accelerating development and construction processes, reducing violations, infringements, and potential damages, while helping to avoid fines and save time and effort for all stakeholders involved in real estate and commercial projects in Dubai.

“We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai’s position among the world’s most advanced and intelligent cities, by providing distinguished and highly efficient services in line with the emirate’s continuous economic, urban, and commercial growth,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“The No Objection Certificate (NOC) service is an example of Empower’s pioneering offerings, aligned with the principles of sustainable development and the UAE’s net zero goals. The growing demand for these services reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to strengthening Dubai’s sustainable infrastructure and providing a range of smart solutions that enhance energy efficiency, reduce the carbon footprint, and improve quality of life of the emirate’s residents and Empower’s approximately 148,000 customers,” he added.

Consultants, contractors, and real estate developers can apply for NOCs by registering online at https://enoc.empower.ae/ in just a few simple steps.