Orange Jordan’s employees volunteered to provide training sessions to enhance the skills of the Orange Summer Challenge 2024 students. Launched this year under the theme "Tech4Impact", this year’s challenge that falls under the Orange Digital Centers Network, focuses on boosting the entrepreneurial skills of the participants to come up with ideas that tackle the challenges of climate change in partnership with Nokia, AWS, and Ernst & Young.

The session, offered by Orange’s employees, aimed to promote participants’ skills in marketing, sales, sustainability, Agile project management, and go-to-market strategies. The ideas of participants revolved around agriculture, public safety, underwater robotics, and disaster technology.

Orange Jordan announced the kick-off of the Orange Summer Challenge 2024 to welcome the Information Technology and Engineering students and encourage them to come up with social-driven ideas. The employees’ voluntary work in the Summer Challenge falls under the Engage for Change Program that was launched by Orange Middle East and Africa to renew its commitment toward the community by engaging employees and enabling them to dedicate 3 days a year to community-related activities.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in its employees who support the company's vision to digitally and entrepreneurially empower young women and men by serving their community and participating in several programs that support their personal and professional progress and growth.

Over the course of the Challenge, participants have the chance to develop their entrepreneurial ideas by benefiting from the expertise and knowledge of experts at Orange Digital Centers.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Middle East and Africa renews through the launch of the "Engage for Change" program, its continuous commitment to its social responsibility in laying the ground for positive change at the societal and environmental levels, while at the same time promoting teamwork among employees.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total of 285 million customers worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

