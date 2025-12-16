Dubai, UAE: Empire Developments has officially broken ground on Empire Lake Views, the company’s sixth major residential project in Dubai, launched at a time when the emirate’s real estate market continues to set new performance milestones. Dubai recorded Dh431 billion worth of real-estate transactions in just the first half of 2025, while 2024 closed at Dh761 billion and 226,000 individual transactions, according to Dubai Land Department. With population growth exceeding 100,000 new residents annually, demand for well-connected, affordable luxury homes remains strong, positioning Liwan among the city’s most promising emerging districts.

Empire Lake Views is strategically located between Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City, offering seamless accessibility via Al Ain–Dubai Road (E66) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). Surrounded by education hubs, innovation clusters, tech parks, and essential community amenities, the project is situated in a district that has seen rapid infrastructure expansion and rising occupancy levels. Suburban communities in Dubai now report more than 90 percent occupancy rates, while rental yields in mid-market zones consistently range between six percent and eight percent, driven by demand from families and young professionals moving toward suburban master-planned neighborhoods.

The newly launched residential tower will rise across 31 floors and feature 634 contemporary apartments, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts, along with six exclusive three-bedroom duplexes. Every unit is equipped with smart-home systems, fully fitted kitchens, contemporary interiors, and expansive window designs that maximise natural light. Select premium units will also offer private balcony pools, introducing an elevated level of modern luxury to the Liwan community. With a built-up area of approximately 750,000 square feet, Empire Lake Views has been designed with functionality and aesthetic appeal in mind, including four levels of artistically crafted parking a unique differentiator that enhances convenience and elevates the visual identity of the tower.

A full leisure floor features more than 16 premium amenities, including an indoor cinema, box cricket facility, mini-golf course, basketball court, kids’ activity zones, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, wellness spaces, and an infinity swimming pool. These offerings are designed to support Empire’s vision of creating lifestyle-rich communities that bring recreation, wellness, convenience, and social engagement into daily living. The tower will be supported by nine high-speed elevators, ensuring efficient movement for residents throughout the building.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, Kamran Ghani, CEO of Empire Developments, said, “Dubai’s real-estate market continues to demonstrate remarkable strength, with more than Dh431 billion in transactions in just the first half of 2025. This proves that demand for well-positioned, mid-market communities is only rising. Empire Lake Views is our response to this demand: a development that combines smart living, strong connectivity, and long-term value. Liwan is evolving into one of Dubai’s most strategic residential hubs, and this project reflects our long-term commitment to building communities that align with the needs of the modern resident.”

Adding to this, Mustafa Ghani, Director of Empire Developments, said, “Empire Lake Views is designed with a deep understanding of what families and young professionals look for today practical layouts, smart technology, amenities that build community, and easy access to major roads and educational hubs. By allocating four full basement levels for parking, we were able to maximise the quality of the façade and overall architectural expression, ensuring the building presents a clean, modern profile. The curated leisure floor has been shaped to enhance livability. As Liwan continues to grow and attract long-term residents, we believe this development will help set a benchmark for quality and comfort within the affordable luxury segment.”

The launch of Empire Lake Views aligns with strong off-plan activity in Dubai, with off-plan transactions accounting for over 55 percent of all residential sales in 2024 - 2025, driven by investor confidence, attractive payment plans, and rising rental values across suburban communities. Dubai’s expanding multinational population, now comprising residents from more than 200 nationalities, continues to create sustained absorption and long-term demand for homes in well-connected communities like Liwan.

Empire Developments has announced that Empire Lake Views is scheduled for completion in Q2 2028, reinforcing the company’s commitment to timely delivery and construction excellence. As Dubai continues its upward trajectory with strong economic diversification, rapid population growth, and rising infrastructure investment, Empire Lake Views is poised to become a signature residential landmark in Liwan and a testament to Empire’s dedication to shaping communities that offer value, quality, and modern living.

About Empire Developments

Empire Developments is one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in the UAE offering high-quality affordable luxury homes. It has a portfolio of seven real estate projects with 1,500 homes with a gross development value exceeding Dh2 billion. It has already delivered three out of the seven projects with the rest four currently at various stages of development.

Empire Developments is part of Ghani Holdings, a diversified business conglomerate established in 1995 with interests in hospitality, tourism, real estate, trading, automobiles, automotive aftermarket and car rental business. The group is led by Kamran Ghani, a visionary business leader who created an eco-system of transparent management that binds all its businesses together that grows smoothly.

Ghani Holdings owns Park Regis Business Bay hotel, Zone Tourism, Hot Wheels Car Rental, Colombia Used Cars and Auto Spare Parts and Plazzo Development Real Estate.

Web: https://empiredevelopments.ae