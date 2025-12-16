Marrakech, Morocco – IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Sirayane Hospitality, a local high end hospitality investor and operator with over twenty years’ experience in Marrakech, to develop Kimpton Marrakech, a 67-key luxury lifestyle hotel opening in Q4 2026. The signing marks the introduction of the Kimpton brand in Morocco, further expanding IHG’s luxury and lifestyle footprint in the country.

Since introducing the boutique hotel concept in 1981, Kimpton, recognised worldwide for its unique design, heartfelt hospitality, and immersive lifestyle experiences, has built a strong global presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The brand’s debut in Marrakech reflects the city’s growing appeal as a global luxury destination and reinforces the rising demand for boutique, experience-driven stays in one of the world’s most culturally rich and dynamic landscapes.

Located seven kilometres from Marrakesh–Menara Airport, Morocco’s second-largest airport, Kimpton Marrakech will sit a short 20-minute drive south of the Medina and Hivernage district. Surrounded by picturesque landscapes and views of the snow-capped Atlas Mountains, the area is emerging as a preferred enclave for affluent leisure travellers seeking privacy, tranquillity, and refined luxury outside the city’s bustling centre. The neighbourhood is supported by the presence of world-class leisure facilities including international golf courses.

Set to open in 2026, Kimpton Marrakech will feature 67 rooms, an inviting lobby lounge, and all-day dining venues. Guests will be able to enjoy a serene spa and fitness centre, swimming pools, and a branded vibrant rooftop restaurant showcasing the hotel’s elevated approach to food and beverage. Reflecting Kimpton’s distinctive blend of expressive design, imaginative dining, and warm, human-centered hospitality, the hotel will serve as a dynamic social hub for both travellers and the local community.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts – India, Middle East & Africa, said: “We are delighted to partner with Sirayane Hospitality to introduce the Kimpton brand to Marrakech, Morocco, a destination celebrated for its cultural richness, design heritage, and growing luxury tourism sector. Sirayane Hospitality’s strong local expertise makes them the perfect partner for this milestone opening. “

He added: “Kimpton Marrakech will bring a bold, contemporary, and highly experiential luxury lifestyle offering to one of the world’s most inspiring cities. Kimpton Hotels worldwide are thoughtfully designed to inspire connection and creativity, and we’re excited to bring that same energy and spirit to Marrakech.”

Mehdi Bennani Smires, Owner and CEO of Sirayane Hospitality, commented: “We are proud to partner with IHG to bring the first Kimpton hotel to Morocco. Marrakech is a global destination for luxury travel, and we look forward to developing a hotel that represents the avant-garde of luxury lifestyle hospitality in the city.”

As Morocco’s leading tourism destination, Marrakech accounts for around 25 per cent of the country’s visitors, supported by rising international demand and sustained government investment in the tourism sector. Known as the “Red City”, Marrakech is celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant souks, and iconic historic sites, while also serving as a gateway to the Atlas Mountains.

IHG continues to expand its presence in Morocco, building a strong pipeline across luxury, lifestyle, and premium brands to support the country’s growing tourism ambitions.

