Dubai, UAE: Micro Mitti, India’s first real estate co-investment platform headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, will host an exclusive NRI Realty Meet in Dubai, while simultaneously announcing the launch of its Dubai office to serve Indian NRIs and global investors seeking structured exposure to India’s fast-emerging real estate markets, particularly capital-appreciating Mid Tier and Tier II cities.



The closed-door meet is expected to bring together over 250 participants, including high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), family office representatives, venture capital professionals, entrepreneurs, and wealth advisors from across the UAE.



The event will examine India’s evolving real estate landscape, where growth momentum is rapidly shifting beyond traditional metropolitan markets. According to industry estimates, over 35 percent of new residential demand and nearly 40 percent of future real estate value creation in India is expected to originate from Tier II and Tier III cities by 2030.



This structural shift is also reshaping overseas investor behaviour. As NRI real estate investment has crossed USD 80 billion since 2010, according to Credai-Colliers, demand is increasingly moving beyond metros towards Mid Tier and emerging cities that offer better price discovery, lower entry costs, and stronger long-term yield visibility.



Sessions at the Dubai meet will provide detailed insights into investment structures available to overseas investors, including regulatory frameworks under FEMA, taxation considerations, and the use of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to enable efficient, compliant, and scalable global participation in Indian real estate.



The agenda will also highlight Micro Mitti’s co-investment model, designed to deliver institutional-grade transparency, governance, and fractional access to curated real estate assets. The model allows investors to participate in high-quality projects without the traditional barriers of large ticket sizes, operational complexity, or execution risk.



As part of its global expansion strategy, Micro Mitti is setting up a dedicated Dubai office to facilitate NRI investments into India-based real estate opportunities, with Indore positioned as the first investment destination. The company plans to extend this model across multiple high-growth cities in India over the coming years.



The event will further showcase Micro Mitti’s current investment portfolio, including flagship projects such as Selene, a premium luxury residential development, Madhuvan, an award-winning residential community, and CyberCity, Indore’s first private IT park, along with over 12 upcoming real estate projects currently under development and planning. Through this showcase, Micro Mitti aims to actively promote Brand Indore as a next-generation real estate and wealth creation hub.



Indore has consistently ranked among India’s fastest-growing Mid Tier cities, supported by strong civic governance, industrial expansion, rising disposable incomes, and sustained residential absorption. The city is increasingly viewed as a strategic gateway to India’s next phase of real estate growth.



Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Dhanotiya, Founder and CEO, Micro Mitti said, “India’s real estate growth story is no longer limited to a few metros. The next cycle of wealth creation will be driven by Mid Tier cities where fundamentals are stronger and valuations remain rational. Indore is our starting point, but our ambition is national. By launching our Dubai office and hosting this NRI Realty Meet, we are building a transparent, compliant, and institutionally governed pathway for NRIs to invest confidently in India’s emerging cities through projects such as Selene, Madhuvan, CyberCity, and several upcoming developments”



The company’s portfolio spans residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, including Selene, Madhuvan, CyberCity, and over 12 upcoming projects across high-growth corridors. In January 2025, Micro Mitti secured ₹90 crore in funding and is currently preparing for its Series A fundraising, supporting its expansion plans and platform growth.



The Realty Meet will also place discussions within the broader context of India–UAE economic relations, which continue to strengthen through bilateral trade, capital flows, and a strong Indian expatriate presence in the UAE, creating favourable conditions for cross-border investment collaboration.



About Micro Mitti



Micro Mitti is India’s first real estate co-investment company, focused on democratising property investment across India. Headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India the company combines technology-enabled investment structuring with governance-led execution to provide access to curated real estate opportunities.

Media Contact

Gitanjali Sirwal

PR & Communications Head

Micro Mitti

https://www.micromitti.com/