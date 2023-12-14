Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based Empire Aviation Group, a global leader in integrated private aviation services, has been announced as the winner of the Business Aviation Operator of The Year, as part of the prestigious annual Aviator Middle East Awards.



The awards are a testament to outstanding performance in the aviation industry throughout the Middle East. Empire Aviation was recognised for its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality service in all segments of its business aviation operations.

Paras Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation, said: "Empire Aviation Group is delighted to win this prestigious award. This achievement underscores our commitment to setting the standard for excellence in the region's private aviation industry. The award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of the entire team, which has worked tirelessly to provide unrivalled service to all our clients.”



The Aviator Middle East Awards are highly prized in the aviation sector, offering a platform to celebrate the achievements of organisations that have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the aviation industry in the Middle East.



About Empire Aviation Group

Since launching in Dubai UAE in 2007, Empire Aviation Group has developed into a global private aviation business integrating a comprehensive range of services, based on a distinctive aircraft management approach and personalised service, ensuring aircraft owners and clients enjoy all the privacy, safety, comfort and convenience of private aviation. Empire Aviation operates one of the Middle East’s largest managed fleets of business jets, with aircraft based in global locations. The company operates in the key regions for private aviation, covering the USA, Europe, India, Africa and Indonesia, in addition to the Middle East. The Empire Aviation team comprises 130 aviation specialists across the globe. Empire Aviation holds AOCs (Air Operator Certificates) in the UAE and San Marino.



