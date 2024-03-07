Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Empire Aviation Group has added to its growing list of aviation industry recognitions with the presentation of ‘Aircraft Management Service Provider of the Year’ at the Aviation Achievement Awards (AAA) 2024 held in Dubai, recently. With one of the region’s largest managed fleets of business jets (currently around 20), Empire Aviation’s award-winning aircraft management service is built on close working relationships with aircraft owners, a range of highly integrated and personalised services and a high degree of trust in the company’s team of 130 experienced aviation experts.

The Aircraft Management Service Provider of the Year award is presented to the aircraft management organisation clearly displaying exceptional dedication and service excellence, demonstrating why their aircraft management service is exceptional and unique. The Aviation Achievement Awards are organised by Creative Middle East Media.

Dubai-based Empire Aviation provides a range of integrated private aviation services – aircraft sales/acquisition, aircraft management, flight operations, and aircraft charter – to make private aviation an exceptional experience for owners, while protecting the value of the aircraft asset. The team looks after every operational and maintenance needs of the aircraft. Managing an aircraft for an owner also includes hiring and managing pilots and crew, and ensuring quick and easy access to the airplane for owners, with personalised services onboard and on the ground. The company also provides owners with a choice of aircraft registries (UAE, San Marino), private registries (Cayman Islands, Isle of Man) and a sales office support in the USA.

Since 2007, Empire Aviation has managed business jets from all the major manufacturers, including Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Gulfstream, and recently took its first Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) under management – the ultra-long range, VIP configuration BBJ has taken the managed fleet to a new level.

Paras Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation, was delighted with the company’s latest industry recognition: “We are very proud and grateful to receive this industry award and especially for our core service – aircraft management. It's the commitment, expertise and experience of our passionate team that delivers a very high degree of personalised service, which is essential when managing these high value assets and maximising the benefits and pleasure of the ownership experience.”

Empire Aviation Group has developed into a global private aviation business integrating a comprehensive range of services, based on a distinctive aircraft management approach and personalised service, ensuring aircraft owners and clients enjoy all the privacy, safety, comfort and convenience of private aviation. Empire Aviation operates one of the Middle East's largest managed fleets of business jets, with aircraft based in global locations. The company operates in the key regions for private aviation, covering the USA, Europe, India, Africa and Indonesia, in addition to the Middle East. The Empire Aviation team comprises 130 aviation specialists across the globe. Empire Aviation holds AOCs (Air Operator Certificates) in the UAE and San Marino.

