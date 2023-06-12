DUBAI - United Arab Emirates: Empire Aviation Group, a leading provider of integrated private aviation solutions with aircraft management, sales, charter and CAMO services, has announced the registration of a Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) under management for commercial charter services.

The Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) is an ultra-large-cabin, long-range aircraft that can accommodate 18 passengers for various types of operations, such as business, private charter, corporate and head-of-state missions. The BBJ is based on the Boeing 737-700 commercial airliner and can fly up to 12 hours non-stop and cover distances of up to 6,200 nautical miles at speeds of up to 541mph, depending on the number of passengers. The spacious passenger cabin (79 feet long, 7 feet high, and almost 12 feet wide) features a custom interior design by the renowned Paris-based designer Alberto Pinto. It is divided into four main areas - a boardroom, lounge, VIP ensuite bedroom, business office and two restrooms, one with a with shower.

The BBJ managed by Empire Aviation, is configured for 18 passengers and will operate with four crew members. The aircraft offers a range of amenities for passenger comfort and convenience, such as an inflight entertainment system with 5.1 surround sound custom speaker installation, a fully equipped galley, LED lighting and three cabin humidifiers, Satcom and internet access, an onboard server and a second broadband system, a multifunction office services station.

Paras P. Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation Group, commented: "The addition of a Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) adds a new dimension to our managed charter fleet with the aircraft's unique scale and significance and we are very confident the BBJ will attract a lot of interest from the business, Governmental and leisure charter customers from across the globe."

Empire Aviation has been focusing on business aviation with a mission to increase corporate and leisure travel use of private jets and has developed into a global business. Over the last 15 years, Empire Aviation has managed aircraft based across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, including business jets from most of the leading aircraft manufacturers, as well as helicopters, seaplanes and air ambulances.

Since launching in Dubai in 2007, Empire Aviation has expanded operations globally, inducted more than 70 aircraft on behalf of owners as well as managing many of the aircraft (the company currently has 20 business jets under management), introduced innovations such as the Luxury Partner Program and now has AOCs (Air Operator Certificates) or equivalent in three countries – the UAE, San Marino, and India (through an affiliate company).

The company has benefitted from Dubai and the UAE's position as an international aviation hub with world class infrastructure, facilities and regulators. Today, Empire Aviation Group provides all the major services associated with private aviation — aircraft management, aircraft sales, charter, and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO).

