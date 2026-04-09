Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Human Resources Development in Dubai (EHRDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) to reinforce coordination and cooperation to boost their efforts to train, qualify and employ Emiratis in the financial and banking sectors.

This move aligns with national objectives to advance qualitative Emiratisation and strengthen the labour market with qualified local talents equipped with professional and technical skills required to keep pace with rapid transformations across the financial sector.

The agreement forms part of EHRDC’s ongoing efforts to boost collaboration between government entities and specialised institutions. It seeks to build a comprehensive and integrated framework that empowers national cadres to contribute proactively to the growth of the financial sector and elevate its regional and global competitiveness.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will cooperate on designing and implementing training programs tailored to specific requirements of financial and banking firms. It seeks to empower Emiratis with applied knowledge and practical expertise, preparing them for specific roles within the sector. It further offers pathways for sustainable professional development, aligning with the Council’s initiatives, particularly the ‘Tomouh Dubai' initiative. This agreement will also help to enhance job stability and improve retention rates among national talents.

H.E. Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of EHRDC and Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), said: “This MoU reflects our commitment to forging strategic partnerships with specialised institutions. It further highlights our constant efforts to empower Emiratis to efficiently integrate into pivotal economic industries, especially the financial and banking sector, which serve as a fundamental pillar of Dubai’s economy. Furthermore, the agreement marks a key step in equipping national talents with skills and practical expertise to take up specialised roles in this sector. This aligns with the national directives and EHRDC’s vision to boost the participation of national talents in different key industries, contributing to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to build a prosperous and sustainable knowledge-based economy.”

Marwan AlMheiri, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, stated: “This initiative reflects the institute’s ongoing commitment to nurturing and advancing national talents by providing them with the specialised knowledge and practical capabilities needed in today’s dynamic financial landscape. Through our collaboration in this program, we aim to offer advanced, hands-on training that aligns with the fast-evolving fields of wealth management and financial technology, while strengthening the preparedness of Emiratis to take on specialised and sustainable career roles. We believe that investing in national human capital remains a key driver in enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s financial industry and solidifying its standing as a leading global financial hub.”

This agreement represents a strategic step towards aligning training outcomes with labour market demands and reinforcing the preparedness of Emiratis to fill high-value-added positions. This agreement is also relevant amid the rapid digital transformation in the financial sector and the emergence of innovation-and technology-driven business models. Furthermore, it supports financial institutions in attracting qualified national talents who meet the highest professional standards, thereby strengthening the sector’s sustainability and reaffirming its position as a key driver of economic growth.

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