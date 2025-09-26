The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) announced the pilot launch of the ‘Emirati Smart Human Resource Platform’, an advanced AI-powered platform designed to seamlessly connect Emirati talents with suitable job opportunities and training programs. The platform operates based on an instant methodology focused on transparency and reliability to facilitate this.

An Integrated Ecosystem

The ‘Emirati Smart Human Resource Platform’ is a pioneering innovation designed to enhance recruitment efficiency and increase Emirati participation across key economic sectors. It serves as a smart and integrated tool for managing recruitment processes and skills development, offering automated job recommendations and training vacancies tailored to individual qualifications and evolving labour market demands. It also promotes robust governance over the performance and transparency of recruiting entities in processing applications from job seekers.

The platform features several capabilities, including interactive dashboards and real-time reports, allowing employers and relevant bodies to track the performance of recruitment processes and responsiveness levels of various entities. It also offers virtual interview capabilities to streamline remote hiring and facilitate communication between job seekers and employers, in addition to delivering accurate, up-to-date information on available opportunities, ensuring equal access to jobs and training programs.

Abdulaziz Essa Al Falahi, General Supervisor of Employment Operations at EHRDC, said: “The platform marks a major advancement in the mission to empower Emirati talent and broaden their career prospects. It integrates cutting-edge digital innovations with strong and transparent governance mechanisms to offer promising opportunities for Emirati youth and develop their skills, aligning with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision and the strategic goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Abdulaziz Essa Al Falahi added: “The platform is more than just an employment tool. It is a comprehensive strategic system that empowers Emiratis to play a key role in shaping the future economy. It also strengthens the readiness of our nation’s youth to contribute to critical sectors that form the backbone of sustainable economic growth in the country. The Platform represents a transformative step in the employment and development journey of Emirati talent. It embodies our leadership’s vision of investing in national capabilities. Leveraging the latest AI technologies, this platform will serve as a vital bridge, connecting citizens with job and training opportunities in a fast, transparent manner. It reflects our commitment to building an integrated system that enhances the capabilities of Emirati human capital and keeps pace with the evolving job market.”

Strengthening Partnerships and Empowering Youth

The pilot launch of this platform is in line with EHRDC’s ongoing efforts to deepen collaboration between public and private sector entities and utilise the latest technological advancements in support of national workforce development. It contributes to driving sustainable development and empowering Emirati youth to take an active role in various economic sectors.

This initiative is poised to be a significant strategic addition to the broader Emiratisation efforts in vital sectors, boosting the efficiency and competitiveness of Emirati professionals. It also strengthens the UAE’s standing as a global hub for talent and innovation, and as a leading model for building a diversified, knowledge-driven, and sustainable economy.