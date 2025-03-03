EmiratesGBC was part of the Cities in Action Forum held at Expo City Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) has entered into a partnership with Expo City Dubai to strengthen sustainability initiatives in the building industry, reinforcing the importance of decarbonizing construction while maintaining economic growth. The MoU signed by Khaled Bushnaq, EmiratesGBC Chairman and Ahmad Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, at the recent Cities in Action Forum 2025, underlines UAE’s dedication to realise the ambitious target of global decarbonisation by 2050.

As part of the MoU, EmiratesGBC and Expo City Dubai will collaborate to set the guidelines to help reduce carbon emissions, mainly embodied carbon, during the construction of real estate assets within the UAE. The partnership also aims to enhance stakeholder understanding, examine the transformative potential of net-zero carbon materials, and share valuable insights into cutting edge advancements, critical challenges and innovative solutions shaping net zero carbon construction in the UAE.

Khaled Bushnaq, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said; “Strategic partnerships and collaborations are key to our ambitious target of achieving net zero carbon emissions. At Emirates Green Building Council we strongly believe in the power of advocacy to transform the world in our mission to build a resilient and sustainable built environment. Dubai Expo City’s model for sustainable urban living and the pivotal role it plays in the Urban Master Plan 2040, makes it the perfect partner to align on our common mission of achieving net zero carbon emissions in the booming UAE construction industry. We look forward to aligning with them to draw the blueprint for how cities can be designed to provide a resilient and sustainable future for all.”

Held at Expo City Dubai, the Cities in Action Forum 2025 was an annual meeting of city leaders and urban visionaries that offers a unique opportunity to build new partnerships with the city’s leadership and public and private sector decision-makers from across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and beyond. Attended by investors, innovators, industry leaders and experts shaping the future of urban living in the region, the Forum addressed actionable solutions for sustainable urban development.

As part of their active participation at the Cities in Action Forum, EmiratesGBC hosted the Developers’ Leaders’ Forum where Abdullatif AlBitawi , CEO of EmiratesGBC, presented key insights from leading developers and sustainability experts to share the Forum’s energy sustainability standards. The Forum was introduced by the Sustainability Criteria Panel moderated by Khaled Bushnaq,

EmiratesGBC, alongside WorldGBC, also explored how the built environment can accelerate climate action through Resilience & Adaptation. The session led by EmiratesGBC CEO Abdullatif AlBitawi kickstarted discussions on the Zero Carbon & Climate Resilience Readiness Framework in MENA, marking a pivotal step toward tackling climate challenges and enhancing regional preparedness for a sustainable future. An insightful workshop on Women in Urban Planning: Designing for Diversity, a collaboration between Expo City Dubai Women’s Pavilion and EmiratesGBC Women's Network, explored urban planning through a gender lens.

EmiratesGBC, is a non-profit organization aimed at advancing sustainability in the built environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices. They are part of a global network of more than 75 Green Building Councils across 31 countries to join hands to find solutions to Reduce. Electrify. Adapt. for a sustainable built environment with the core belief that what we build today defines our tomorrow.

About Emirates Green Building Council:

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) was founded in June 2006, and became the 8th full member of the World Green Building Council in September 2006. EmiratesGBC promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment and is the official body for the UAE endorsed by the World Green Building Council. EmiratesGBC currently has around 170 members in the UAE which represents 1000s of individuals interested and involved in Green Building in the UAE and the region. In addition, EmiratesGBC members receive discounts on a number of programmes such as those related to conferences, seminars, training and green building events.

