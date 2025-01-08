Dubai, UAE – Emirates, the Official Main Partner of Real Madrid, has unveiled a special livery on one of its Boeing 777 aircraft. The aircraft touched down in Madrid yesterday, flying the club’s first team players on a specially chartered flight to Jeddah ahead of the Spanish Super Cup tournament taking place from 8 to 12 January.



Emirates has been a proud partner of Real Madrid since 2011, and became the club’s jersey sponsor in 2013. The airline will remain as the Official Main Sponsor of the Spanish club until 2026 – making it the longest jersey sponsorship in La Liga history. The striking decal features some of the club’s top players, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde.



Over the past decade, Emirates has offered fans a chance to connect with legendary players, enjoy exclusive experiences and ‘fly better’ moments. Taking the partnership to new heights – Real Madrid fans can now catch their favourite team soaring through the skies as the special Boeing 777 is scheduled to serve Athens, Vienna, Miami, Seattle, and Kuwait, amongst other cities.



Emirates launched operations to Madrid in 2010 and the airline currently serves the city with a double daily service – utilising a fleet mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.



As part of its multi-billion dollar retrofit programme– Emirates has rolled out 36 fully refurbished aircraft (26 A380s and 10 Boeing 777s) with new interiors including the highly lauded Premium Economy cabin. The airline also recently welcomed its first A350 to its growing fleet, and today serves Edinburgh, Kuwait and Bahrain, with other cities set to receive its latest generation aircraft in the coming days.



