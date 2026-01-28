Revenue for 2025 increased 39% year‑on‑year to AED 1.77 billion, supported by strong performance across real estate development and manpower solutions.

Operational profit rose 68% to AED 384 million, driven by disciplined execution and broad‑based growth across the Group’s core business lines.

Net profit grew 48% to AED 342 million, reflecting a strong uplift in profitability across the Group.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), a leading UAE‑based diversified conglomerate and subsidiary of IHC, today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, delivering substantial double‑digit growth across all major financial indicators. Revenue reached AED 1.77 billion, up 39% compared to 2024. Gross profit increased 38% to AED 602.53 million, while net profit rose 48% to AED 342 million. Operational profit also recorded a significant increase of 68%, reaching AED 384 million.

Growth during the year was primarily supported by the strong performance of ESG’s real estate development and services platforms, together with sustained demand across manpower solutions. This was further underpinned by disciplined execution throughout the Group’s core operations and its ability to scale capacity in markets offering long‑term growth potential.

H.E. Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said: “2025 has been an important year for Emirates Stallions Group, and our strong financial results reflect the quality of our operations and the strength of our diversified platform. The performance across real estate development and manpower solutions in particular has been impressive, demonstrating the depth of our capabilities and our commitment to delivering long‑term value to shareholders and stakeholders. We remain aligned with the UAE’s broader economic aspirations and are proud to contribute to the continued growth across the region.”

Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of ESG, added: “The increase in both operational and net profit highlights the effectiveness of our strategy and the resilience of our key business lines. Our teams have demonstrated exceptional discipline in project delivery and operational efficiency, enabling us to capture growth opportunities across our priority markets. With a strong financial base and a clear strategic agenda, ESG is well positioned to build on this momentum in the year ahead.”

Throughout 2025, ESG continued to strengthen its regional presence and expand its development pipeline. In May, Decovision broadened its footprint with the opening of a new branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a step that enhances its ability to serve one of the region’s most dynamic construction markets. Complementing this expansion, Vision Furniture & Decoration Factory secured a long‑term, 16‑year renewable usufruct agreement for a 13,000 sqm industrial facility in Saudi Arabia, providing the Group with greater manufacturing capacity and supporting increased demand from both public and private‑sector clients.

In June, ESG announced the establishment of Royal Development Holding, a dedicated luxury real estate platform created to drive the Group’s growing portfolio of high‑end projects. Shortly after its launch, the new entity signed a strategic partnership with SAAS Properties to deliver a landmark AED 1.6 billion development in collaboration with Autograph Collection Hotels by Marriott in Abu Dhabi. The initiative further reinforced ESG’s position as a leading player in the luxury development segment.

In December, Afkar Financial and Property Investments executed a AED 540 million, 33‑year musataha agreements with Spox Investments to develop 16 land plots in Abu Dhabi, building on ESG’s long‑term commitment to urban development in the emirate. During the same period, Royal Development Holding entered into a collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group to develop the Waterfront Radisson Residences on Reem Island, adding a premium waterfront residential component to the Group’s expanding hospitality portfolio.

About ESG Emirates Stallions Group:

ESG Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a diversified UAE group uniting more than 45 subsidiaries across Manpower and Accommodation, Real Estate, Design and Manufacturing, Landscaping, and Agriculture. With presence in more than 15 countries and a workforce of over 15,000 personnel, ESG delivers integrated, cross-industry solutions that support national development and global expansion.

Founded in 2008, the Group has built a strong financial and operational foundation, with total assets of AED 4.32 billion as of 31 December 2025. Guided by its commitment to innovation, integration, and resilience, ESG continues to strengthen its capabilities and deliver sustainable value, reinforcing its contribution to the national economy and expanding its presence regionally and internationally

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

