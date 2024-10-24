Barcelona, Spain – GE Aerospace announced a 10-year, multi-million-dollar services agreement with Emirates supporting the electrical load management system on its Boeing 777 fleet. The agreement is supported by GE Aerospace in Cheltenham, UK. Emirates is the world’s largest B777 operator with a fleet of 143 aircraft.

Electrical load management systems help aircraft operate more safely and efficiently through enhanced management and distribution of electrical power throughout the aircraft.

Ahmed Safa, Emirates’ Head of Engineering & MRO said: “Improving operational reliability and aircraft availability, maximizing efficiency, and enhancing safety have always been at the heart of how we support our fleet, and it ensures we offer a consistent experience for our customers. GE Aerospace continues to demonstrate a deep understanding for our requirements, offering seamless integration of the latest technologies that enable us to optimize the Emirates Boeing 777 fleet.”

“This agreement is a flexible services program designed to reduce operator costs and maximize aircraft availability,” said Salim Mousallam, Regional Vice President – Defense & Systems for GE Aerospace in Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye. “We will provide Emirates with the services solutions that best fit their needs so they can focus on the business of operating and sustaining a rapidly growing global airline.”

The program for Emirates’ B777 fleet will provide an optimized solution for through-life support and includes repairs, stock holding, inventory management, program management, configuration control, engineering change control, technical documentation, obsolescence management, and reliability trend analysis. Under the new agreement, the GE Aerospace inventory in Dubai will be consolidated with Emirates and housed at Emirates’ facility. This strategic move aims to enhance stock availability and improve lead times, thereby elevating service levels.

GE Aerospace has developed a number of Integrated Logistics Management and Performance-Based Logistics programs as part of its services offering. Each component of the program is tailored to meet the customer’s specific requirements, such as improved parts availability, shortened supply chain, improved operational efficiency, and reduced life-cycle costs.

This agreement builds on decades of partnership between GE Aerospace and Emirates. The two companies have long collaborated across the aerospace sector, from major aircraft engine orders and long-term service contracts, to sustainable aviation fuel test flights, adoption of emission-reducing GE Aerospace flight software, development of UAE-based MRO services for the Emirates fleet, and the establishment of the Middle East Technology Center, an innovation hub addressing the impact of hot and harsh conditions on aircraft engines from Emirates and other carriers in the region.

ABOUT GE AEROSPACE

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of 52,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

ABOUT EMIRATES

From its global hub in Dubai, Emirates serves customers on six continents, providing high-quality air transport services that facilitate tourism and trade. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and its ice inflight entertainment system available in all seats across its fleet, which has topped “best in sky” awards. Emirates environmental efforts are focused on three areas: reducing emissions, consuming responsibly, and protecting wildlife and habitats. For more information, visit www.emirates.com.

