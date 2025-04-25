Dubai, UAE: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has extended its partnership with Olympique Lyonnais, one of the most iconic clubs in the French league. The airline will remain the club’s shirt sponsor for another five years, until the end of the 2029-2030 season.

Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand at Emirates said: “We’re pleased to announce our extended commitment to Olympique Lyonnais – one of the most loved and respected teams in France. We began sponsoring Olympique Lyonnais in 2020 and the partnership has yielded significant brand visibility for Emirates. We share values of excellence, community engagement, and an innovative spirit, and we will continue building on our collaborative success.

The renewal also reflects our commitment to Lyon, the Rhône Alpes region and to France. We look forward to engaging with and bringing fans from all over the world closer to the action.”

John Textor, Olympique Lyonnais Owner and CEO of Eagle Football Group, said: “We are delighted to continue our journey alongside Emirates for the next five seasons and to explore the many opportunities that lie ahead. The trust that has been built between our teams since 2020 will continue to grow, bringing our fans unforgettable moments of sharing and escape through football.”

Official Main Sponsor of Olympique Lyonnais

Emirates will remain the shirt sponsor of Olympique Lyonnais with its signature “fly better” logo on all playing jerseys and training kits during the club’s matches, including Ligue 1 and European matches until June 30, 2030.

The agreement will also provide Emirates with significant visible branding across Groupama Stadium, as well as hospitality tickets, player access, marketing, advertising and social rights.

Emirates will also continue to partner with Olympique Lyonnais to offer young fans memorable player escort experiences at ahead of home matches. Last year, the airline partnered with local organisations, ‘The Leon Bérard Centre’ and ‘Hôpital Femme Mère Enfant’ to offer more than 23 children a unique experience walking hand-in-hand with players to kick off the match.

In France, the airline is also a proud sponsor of UAE Team Emirates, which has been crowned winner at multiple editions of the Tour De France; and is the Official Airline and Premium Partner of Roland-Garros.

Committed to the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region

Emirates was the first international carrier to link Lyon to the UAE when it launched direct flights to the city in 2012. The airline currently operates a daily flight to Lyon utilising its Boeing 777 aircraft (upgraded to a daily A350 service starting from June 2025), connecting the city to some of the world’s fastest growing economies across Emirates’ vast network of more than 140 destinations.

Emirates also serves Paris with 21 weekly flights including 3 daily A380 flights and a daily A380 service to Nice. Customers onboard can look forward regionally inspired gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs; warm hospitality of the airline’s multi-national cabin crew, including more than 580 French nationals; and more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment, including French content, on ice - the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system.



About Emirates

Emirates is the award-winning global airline that serves more than 140 destinations across six continents through its efficient hub in Dubai. The airline has earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky, delivered by a passionate workforce representing over 160 nations. Emirates operates a fleet mix of Boeing 777, Airbus A350 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and its ice inflight entertainment system available in all seats across its fleet. Emirates supports local communities worldwide and brings people together through its vast portfolio of international sports and cultural sponsorships.

About Olympique Lyonnais

Founded in 1950, Olympique Lyonnais has won 21 trophies (including a record of seven consecutive Ligue 1 titles) with its men’s team, which has participated in European competitions 28 times over the past 34 years. Backed by a football academy regularly ranked among the top three in Europe, the club owned by Eagle Football plays at Groupama Stadium, its ultra-modern, multifunctional, 100% privately-owned venue, inaugurated in January 2016.