Sharjah: The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) was exploring prospects to strengthen joint relations with the international publishing sector and examining opportunities to gain momentum in the book industry scene of the United Arab Emirates. This was facilitated through its participation in the activities of the ‘Seoul International Book Fair’ 2024.

The association hosted within its pavilion at the exhibition Fatima AlKhatib, Founder of Sidra Publishing and EPA board member; Mohammed Bindekhain, Director of Altakhayol Publishing House, EPA Treasurer and Member of its board, as well as Abdullah Al Sharhan, Creative Director of Ajyaal Publishing, EPA Secretary, and member of its board.

With its participation in this event considered the largest book fair in South Korea for nearly 70 years, the association aimed to showcase the successful Emirati publishing industry and promote Emirati and Arab publications from its members globally through copyright exchange and translation sessions. It sought to stimulate fruitful relations between the Emirati publishers as well as Korean and other international publishers.

Abdullah Al Sharhan emphasised that participating in the "Seoul International Book Fair" empowered Emirati publishers to promote their publications in new markets, exchange expertise with global counterparts, and enhance their intellectual products to meet industry trends and readers' aspirations locally and globally. He praised the effective role played by EPA in facilitating Emirati publishers' exposure to international cultural platforms, and her ongoing efforts to enhance communication between those working in the publishing industry of the UAE and their counterparts worldwide.

Mohammed Bindekhain pointed out the significance of this experience for Emirati publishers, providing them with access to diverse Korean and international publications and fostering cooperation with global publishers through initial meetings to secure rights and translate their publications. He commended the Emirates Publishers Association for presenting such engagements and supporting creativity in the UAE's book industry.

Fatima Al Khatib said: “Sidra Publishing House’s participation in this prestigious international exhibition, with the support of the Emirates Publishers Association, represented an opportunity to learn about Korean cultural achievements in the fields of literature and translation and everything new in the international publishing market, in addition to being an important platform for promoting the Arabic culture.” She added, “We wanted to seize this opportunity to discuss exchange rights for translating books from Korean into Arabic and vice versa, to enrich our publications of translated books and expand the spread of Emirati publications.”

This participation aligned with the association's ongoing efforts to augment the international presence of Emirati publishers, supporting their creative endeavours to propel the UAE's publication industry and enrich its cultural, social, and economic development, and reflected the association's efforts, in strengthening cultural exchange between the UAE and Korea.