Sharjah: The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Network International, a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, to offer advanced digital payment solutions to UAE publishers. This partnership aims to streamline the sales process of their publications and reduce financial overheads.

The agreement will enable publishers to benefit from cost-effective rates on both local and international payment cards, along with reduced fees on online sales transactions. Additionally, it will facilitate seamless and secure payment processing leveraging Network International's payment solutions in the UAE.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, highlighted that this initiative aligns with the Association’s goals to advance the publishing sector in the UAE. It supports member publishers by providing effective solutions to overcome challenges and enhancing their operations to meet modern standards, thus boosting the competitiveness and sustainability of the local publishing industry.

He reaffirmed that the partnership with Network International is part of the association’s broader efforts to integrate innovation into publishing processes, including adopting digital payment innovations to increase security and efficiency in transactions, as well as improve the book sales experience.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director for Merchant Services – Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at Network International, said, “We are excited to partner with Emirates Publishers Association to implement a host of diverse, digitally advanced payment solutions that redefine operations for the publishing sector in the UAE. This strategic partnership aligns with our continued commitment to deliver valued-added services and payment innovation to our clients. We look forward to supporting EPA by strengthening their payment capabilities with our world-class payment solutions.”

About The Emirates Publishers Association

The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2009 by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, who currently serves as its Honorary President. The EPA's primary mission is to promote the growth and development of the publishing industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It plays a crucial role in supporting and representing Emirati publishers, as well as promoting Emirati intellectual property and publications both regionally and internationally.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.