Dubai - The Emirates Oncology Society, in cooperation with the Gulf Oncology Society, organized a major celebration that was held yesterday evening, Sunday, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, on the occasion of the International Month for Cancer Survivors, to honor and graduate a number of surviving patients of all age groups in the country, where 200 recovered people participated. This huge gathering of patients spread hope in the spirit of patients and their families that the patient will live a normal life after completing treatment, and to change society's view of the disease as fatal and there is no way to escape from it.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami, member of the Federal National Council, Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Cancer Society, and His Excellency Salem Al Nar Al Shehhi, former member of the Federal National Council, as well as a group of distinguished oncologists in the country and the two activities in this field.

Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Cancer Society, said: “June is considered the month of survivors and those recovering from cancer, and praise be to God, we can say that the number of people recovering from cancer is constantly increasing thanks to the progress of modern medicine and the availability of all methods of treatment in the UAE, with the great support of Our wise leadership provides all international services, equipment and expertise in the country, which enhances the chances of recovering from cancer, which is one of the leading causes of death globally.”

He pointed out that the aim of this large gathering is to inform the community about the success stories of cancer treatment in the UAE, and how cancer has become a curable disease, God willing, and not as many people think that diagnosing cancer means the inevitability of death, explaining that success stories and complete recovery play an important role. Very helpful in supporting patients with cancer and their families psychologically.

Al Shamsi added that the holding of these gatherings for cancer patients and their families contributes to strengthening cohesion between this important group in society, including children and adults recovering from cancer, to discuss the challenges they may face, such as anxiety about the disease returning after recovery and the long-term side effects of treatment.

His Excellency Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami pointed out in his speech that the UAE is considered one of the countries with the lowest infection rate among countries, as there is strong competition between state institutions to present an honorable image in supporting cancer patients, stressing the need to conduct more research and local studies to determine the size of the problem. Cancerous tumors, and the reasons for their spread, to develop programs and strategic plans that help reduce the incidence of tumors of all kinds, as they increase pressure on health facilities in addition to the suffering they cause to patients and their families and the high treatment cost for cancer patients, which amounts to billions of dirhams.

The event included a dialogue session that brought together oncologists and some recoverers, during which they reviewed the physical and psychological suffering that the patient is going through and the importance of support from the family, the professional community and those around the patients for the importance of psychological support and mental health and understanding the needs and condition of the patient in overcoming the disease and overcoming it, and the discussing doctors stressed the importance of early diagnosis To avoid the development and spread of the disease, pointing out the most important questions that come to them for the post-recovery phase related to lifestyle, while mentioning the most important tips that help the recovered to stay healthy and engage in the educational role of other patients based on their experiences with the disease.

At the end of the ceremony, patients recovering from cancer of all age groups were honored, in moments of overwhelming happiness in the presence of their families.