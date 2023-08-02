Al Mazrui: The MoU aligns with Abu Dhabi Chamber’s strategic objectives, which centre on providing all forms of support to the private sector in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates News Agency (WAM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI). The agency is set to become a media partner for the 21st cycle of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and the Public-Private Partnership Conference. These events seek to highlight the achievements of the business community and private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while also promoting the Emirate’s investment landscape and diverse sectors.

The MoU was signed during an official ceremony, which was held in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the WAM; His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and a number of officials and heads of departments from both sides.

The MoU comes in line with Abu Dhabi Chamber’s efforts to realise the objectives of its 2023-2025 strategy, by leveraging partnerships with local and federal authorities to achieve prosperity throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Chamber is committed to meeting the requirements of the private sector, while showcasing Abu Dhabi’s thriving economic and investment environment, which plays a pivotal role in attracting and incubating businesses. Through this MoU, WAM will play a crucial role in disseminating positive messages about the Emirate's dynamic economic landscape and development journey.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said: “The MoU aligns with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s strategic objectives, which centre on providing all forms of support to the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Chamber ensures unleashing the sector’s potential and leveraging investment and economic opportunities to drive economic growth. Through our strategic partnership with WAM, we strive to showcase and promote the integrated economic system through a leading national media platform, which delivers trusted and insightful content about the business community in the emirate.”

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the WAM, said: "We are proud of this strategic partnership, focused on showcasing the qualitative achievements of the private sector and the flourishing investment landscape of Abu Dhabi. WAM will cover a number of the most prominent economic events and activities organized by Abu Dhabi Chamber”.

“As part of this MOU, WAM is poised to become a media partner for the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, now in its 21st cycle. This award has earned a prestigious reputation over the years, with its emphasis on high standards, innovation and competitiveness. It has also contributed to strengthening the business environment in Abu Dhabi.” He added.

Al Rayssi pointed out that the agreement also includes media partnership for the Public-Private Partnership Conference, which provides an opportunity to highlight the thriving economic model in the UAE and the prospects for cooperation between various sectors, in a way that enhances the country's growth in various vital sectors.

Al Rayssi further emphasized that the various partnerships forged by WAM with various institutions serve as an effective means to bolster reliable economic content. Thus, they play a pivotal role in keeping pace with the most important economic events, underlying the media’s influence as a driving force for economic growth and development. These collaborations enable WAM to highlight pioneering economic experiences and available investment opportunities.

Al Rayssi affirmed WAM’s commitment to providing accurate and comprehensive coverage that reflects the economic success of the UAE and supports the advancement of the private sector, allowing it to continue to play a central role as a key engine of economic development.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: "For decades, WAM has been publishing reliable media messages, which reflect the UAE's journey of development across a range of fields. This agreement contributes to highlighting the development of the private sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and showcasing the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s initiatives and projects, which demonstrates the Chamber’s support for the business community and cements its position as the voice of the private sector.”

“Our cooperation with leading media agencies and other partners in the public and private sectors plays a key role in enhancing media coverage of the latest news and updates on business, investment opportunities, and economic developments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This contributes to propelling sustainable economic development and realising our new strategic vision," His Excellency added.

The signing of the MoU aligns with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s new strategy for the next three years spanning 2023 to 2025, which centres on consolidating the Chamber’s position as the voice of the private sector. It also emphasises the Chamber’s standing as a trusted partner for both the public and private sectors, by fulfilling the needs of the private sector to drive the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s economic growth.