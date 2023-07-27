Emirates NBD’s profit surge 130% to a record AED 12.3 billion in the first half of 2023 on strong Current and Savings Accounts growth coupled with a healthy increase in lending. Q2-23 is also a record quarter with income growing to AED 10.8 billion and profit rising to AED 6.2 billion, reflecting the buoyant regional economy. The exceptional profitability reflects higher margins, growing non-funded income and a lower cost of risk on significant recoveries. Emirates NBD’s market-leading deposit franchise added AED 53 billion of deposits including AED 37 billion of low-cost Current and Savings Accounts. Success in record Retail Lending growth and Corporate Lending closing key deals across the region drove 5% loan growth, with guidance revised positively upwards. All business units delivered higher income and profit. The Group’s investment in technology and AI enabled the agile launch of new digital products and services which is driving business growth. The rock-solid balance sheet makes Emirates NBD a regional powerhouse leading to Emirates NBD being recognised as ‘Best Bank in the Middle East’ and ‘Best Bank in the UAE’ at the Euromoney Excellence Awards 2023.

Key Highlights – First Half 2023

130% profit growth on higher margins, improved deposit & loan mix and substantial recoveries

Total income up 50% to AED 21.3 billion on excellent deposit mix with higher interest rates feeding through to margins and strong growth across all business segments and products

Emirates NBD’s investment in technology, AI and Advanced Analytics is driving new customer focused services & products, and propelling future business growth

Real-time FX rates offered to customers, reinforcing our position as the UAE’s frontrunner in FX

rates offered to customers, reinforcing our position as the UAE’s frontrunner in FX ‘ENBD X’ enhanced mobile banking app rolling out, delivering a new standard in customer service

enhanced mobile banking app rolling out, delivering a new standard in customer service Liv refreshed, offering Gen Now an exciting all-purpose digital-banking companion

refreshed, offering Gen Now an exciting all-purpose digital-banking companion One-third market share of UAE Credit Card spend

of UAE Credit Card spend ‘Emirates NBD Pay’ , our Merchant Acquiring service, collected over AED 1 billion in first 100 days

, our Merchant Acquiring service, collected over AED 1 billion in first 100 days First local currency issuer of Dirham bonds and sukuks following the Ministry of Finance’s development of local yield curve

of Dirham bonds and sukuks following the Ministry of Finance’s development of local yield curve Trade API integration with DEWA completed, becoming the only UAE bank to digitize this process, offering customers simplified end-to-end Straight Through Processing

integration with DEWA completed, becoming the only UAE bank to digitize this process, offering customers simplified end-to-end Straight Through Processing Global Custody Services launched on DFM and ADX, providing regional and overseas clients with secure and efficient safekeeping of assets across multiple geographies

launched on DFM and ADX, providing regional and overseas clients with secure and efficient safekeeping of assets across multiple geographies Instant trading on ADX. Emirates NBD Securities provides digital onboarding and instant trading access to ADX’s listed companies

Emirates NBD Securities provides digital onboarding and instant trading access to ADX’s listed companies Project Finance facility provided for one of UAE’s largest corporates

facility provided for one of UAE’s largest corporates Looking to the future as the UAE hosts COP28, Emirates NBD is delivering ESG solutions to customers as their net-zero ambitions and sustainability goals drive economic activity

Carbon Trading introduced as Emirates NBD becomes first UAE bank to empower customers to manage carbon emissions offsetting, helping align with UAE’s Net Zero action plan

introduced as Emirates NBD becomes first UAE bank to empower customers to manage carbon emissions offsetting, helping align with UAE’s Net Zero action plan Innovative green financing solutions provided to our regional and global clients

provided to our regional and global clients ESG 75% of cards issued now eco-friendly bio-cards, reducing plastic consumption

75% of cards issued now eco-friendly bio-cards, reducing plastic consumption ESG commitment reinforced with four further branches in the UAE and KSA achieving LEED Platinum and LEED Gold certifications

with four further branches in the UAE and KSA achieving LEED Platinum and LEED Gold certifications UAE Gender Balance Pledge signed further solidifying Group’s commitment to gender equality and diversity

Operating Performance

Total income for H1-23 is up 50% y-o-y and up 3% q-o-q to AED 21.3 billion. Net interest income is up 53% y-o-y on an excellent deposit mix with higher interest rates feeding through to margins and strong growth across all business segments and products. Non-funded income is up 44% y-o-y from increased local and international card transactions, coupled with growth in FX & Derivative income.

Expenses remain well controlled with the H1-23 cost to income ratio within guidance at 25.6% reflecting stronger income enabling accelerated investment in AI and international growth to drive future business growth.

Impairment allowances in H1-23 are substantially lower, down 50% y-o-y, reflecting strong recoveries and the healthy operating environment.

Quarterly profit rises to AED 6.2 billion on the back of higher income, the highest ever quarterly profit delivered by a UAE bank.

Balance Sheet Trends

Lending increased during H1-23 by AED 23 billion with the conventional and Islamic retail franchise having its strongest ever half-year for acquisition of loans

Deposits grew by AED 53 billion in the first half of 2023, including a AED 37 billion increase in Current and Savings Account balances helping maintain a stable, efficient funding base.



Liquidity remains strong with the Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 217% and the Advances to Deposits Ratio at 79%.



During the half year, the Non-Performing Loan ratio improved to 5.6% on significant writeback and recoveries whilst the Coverage ratio strengthened to 147%, demonstrating the Group’s continued successful approach to loan management and its prudent approach towards credit risk management.



As at 30 June 2023, the Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is 16.6%, Tier 1 ratio is 18.4% and Capital Adequacy ratio is 19.5%

Business Performance

Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM) had an excellent first half with highest ever revenue, strongest ever acquisition of loans and a substantial growth in balance sheet



Robust business momentum continues with loan origination up 23% y-o-y and Credit Card acquisitions up 31% y-o-y



One-third market share of UAE Credit Card spend as card spends grew 30% y-o-y



Lending increased by a record AED 12 billion and Deposits grew by AED 24 billion in first half of 2023



Income grew 40% y-o-y as RBWM delivered its highest ever half yearly revenue and non-funded income



‘ENBD X’ enhanced mobile banking app rolling out, delivering a new standard in customer service



Liv refreshed, offering Gen Now an exciting all-purpose digital-banking companion

Corporate and Institutional Banking capitalised its strategic partnership with major Government entities and Corporates by enhancing digitized service platforms



Profitability jumped 116% on increased customer hedging, higher Trade Finance, CASA and Investment Banking income and strong recoveries



Strong new lending and CASA growth



Emirates NBD Securities provides digital onboarding and instant trading access to ADX’s listed companies



BusinessONLINE services expanded and launched in India and KSA



Global Markets and Treasury delivered an outstanding performance, contributing AED 2 billion in revenue during the first half of 2023.



Income rose fivefold driven by favourable balance sheet positioning coupled with a significant increase in banking book investment income



Emirates NBD took the lead in offering carbon futures trading ahead of COP28, empowering customers to offset their carbon emissions



The product offering was further enhanced with real-time FX rates now available to customers



The trading desk delivered another solid performance despite volatile market conditions



Sales revenue increased by 54% with income from structured products growing by 63%

DenizBank profit up 234% to AED 1.9 billion helped by higher income and strong recoveries



Outlook

GCC economies have been resilient against a weaker global backdrop and higher interest rates. PMI surveys indicate robust activity in non-oil sectors in the first half of 2023 across the region. Emirates NBD Research revised their forecast for UAE growth in 2023 to 2.9% from 3.2% on the expectation of a contraction in hydrocarbon GDP although we revised up our forecast for UAE non-oil GDP growth to 5.0% this year, from 3.5% previously. The UAE’s national energy strategy expects up to AED 200 billion of investment as it triples the contribution of renewable energy by 2030. Other economic sectors such as tourism are flourishing with Dubai tourist numbers recovering close to pre-pandemic levels. In the wider MENAT region, Egypt made successful asset sales reflecting their commitment to revamp the economy and Türkiye increased interest rates to help address inflation.



Awards:

Emirates NBD won Best Bank in the Middle East and Best Bank in the UAE at the Euromoney Excellence Awards 2023

Emirates NBD won Middle East's Best Private Bank for Digital and Best Domestic Private Bank in the UAE by Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023

Emirates NBD won Best Private Bank Digital Solutions for Clients in the Middle East and UAE by Global Finance World’s Best Private Banks Awards 2023

Emirates NBD KSA won Best Foreign Bank in KSA by International Finance Awards, Most Innovative Retail Bank – Saudi Arabia 2022 by Global Economics Awards and Best Green Building Initiative – Banking KSA 2022 by the International Finance Awards

Emirates NBD Capital won Best Investment Bank in the Middle East, Best Local Investment Bank in the UAE, Best Debt House in the UAE, Best Loan House in the UAE and Best Foreign Bank in the KSA by EMEA Finance - Middle East Banking Awards 2022

Emirates NBD Capital won Best Islamic Investment Bank (Global), IFN Syndicated Deal of the Year, IFN Turkiye Deal of the Year and Best Investment Bank in the UAE by the Islamic Finance News Awards 2022

Emirates NBD Capital secured 16 prestigious awards at the Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Awards 2023

Emirates NBD was named the UAE’s most valuable banking brand and MENA’s third most valuable banking brand, with a value of USD 3.89 billion, in The Banker’s 2023 brand valuation

Emirates NBD won Grand Prix in Glass: The Award for Change for Emirati Women’s Day Campaign at the Dubai Lynx Awards 2023

Emirates NBD has a leading retail banking franchise, with 854 branches and 4,173 ATMs / SDMs in the UAE and overseas. It is a major player in the UAE corporate and retail banking arena, and has strong Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets & treasury and brokerage operations. The bank has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Bahrain, Russia and representative offices in China and Indonesia. For more information, please visit: www.emiratesnbd.com

