Dubai, UAE – Emirates NBD Securities, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced the launch of its expanded trading services to give investors direct access to leading financial markets across the GCC.

Through its advanced digital trading platforms and fully integrated banking and brokerage services, Emirates NBD Securities, already active on Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Saudi Exchange, is now expanding its services to key markets in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

This expansion gives investors a single, seamless entry point into some of the region’s most active exchanges at a time when the Gulf’s capital markets are gaining significant traction. Economic diversification initiatives, regulatory enhancements, and the easing of foreign ownership restrictions are creating new opportunities and drawing strong interest from both local and international investors. Gulf IPO activity has also remained resilient, which has boosted liquidity and broadened participation, making cross-border investment more accessible than ever.

As one of the UAE’s top three brokers by trading volumes, Emirates NBD Securities brings proven expertise to this wider platform, backed by Emirates NBD Group’s financial strength and regional scale.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “Capital markets in the GCC are opening new possibilities for investors. By expanding access through one platform, Emirates NBD Securities is making it simpler for our clients to tap into these opportunities. Being the UAE’s only bank-backed broker to offer full GCC access sets us apart and gives clients confidence that their investments are supported by one of the region’s strongest financial institutions.”

Hessa Al Mulla, General Manager, Emirates NBD Securities, added: “Individuals and institutions alike want choice, convenience and ease when trading across borders. With this expansion, they can reach every major market in the GCC through a single app and a dedicated brokerage team. Few providers can match this breadth, and we are proud to extend it while continuing to rank among the UAE’s leading brokers.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Emirates NBD Securities

Emirates NBD Securities is the fully owned brokerage arm of Emirates NBD and emerged as a result of the merger between two of the leading brokerage companies in the UAE financial markets. The consequential company proved to be a significant player in the financial industry and a first choice for many individual and corporate investors. Emirates NBD Securities successfully maintains a leading position between brokerage firms in the UAE stock markets by providing clients with a set of diversified products and services to meet every customer's financial needs.

Emirates NBD Securities also operates a diversified constantly growing client base, which is a positive reflection on the unique and personalized services that include a customer care centre, a research department, dedicated relationship managers, multi-markets to invest in, as well as other products and services that differentiate the company and position it ahead of competition.