Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, today marked the UAE Flag Day with ceremonies at its Deira headquarters and Meydan offices.

“Emirates NBD is honoured to endorse the Flag Day initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD Group. “As a leading local bank in the UAE, we are committed to supporting initiatives that highlight a strong sense of national unity and belonging and honour the principles upon which the union was founded.”

Seen here in the picture are Emirates NBD officials, members of the senior management and staff of Emirates NBD Group reaffirming their allegiance to the UAE at Emirates NBD’s Flag Day ceremony.

