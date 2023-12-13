Solar capacity of 1.2 MWp to be deployed at two key Emirates NBD locations



Partnership to ensure the annual clean energy production of 1.90 GWh

Dubai, UAE - Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye) region, has taken a significant step towards fostering sustainability in partnership with SirajPower, the UAE's leading distributed solar energy provider in the region. This partnership will see the implementation of solar technologies with a capacity of 1.2 MWp at two key Emirates NBD locations to generate renewable, clean energy. The signing ceremony held at the COP28 Green Zone further underscores the bank's resolute commitment to sustainability, aligning seamlessly with the UAE's ambitious vision for a more environmentally conscious future.

Marking a pivotal moment, this strategic initiative comes at a crucial time as the UAE spearheads the conversation at COP28, bringing together nations and organisations to explore measures for ensuring a green future. Divided across two sites, the project includes rooftop and carport solutions at Emirates NBD’s Meydan location and a carport solution at the Jebel Ali location. With the implementation of SirajPower’s cutting-edge solar technology, Emirates NBD is poised to produce an annual 1.90 GWh of clean energy.

As a member of the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies, Emirates NBD has pledged to implement carbon emission reduction goals and adopt sustainable practices in alignment with the national path to climate neutrality by 2050.

Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “The partnership with SirajPower is a crucial step in Emirates NBD’s journey towards sustainability, contributing to the manifestation of clean energy and the reduction of carbon emissions. Recognising the significant role of the financial industry in promoting clean energy production, we are excited to explore diverse solutions to enhance our commitment to environmental stewardship and minimising our environmental impact. As we continue our conversations about a sustainable future here at COP28, we take pride in our collaboration with SirajPower, paving the way for more impactful renewable energy solutions.”

SirajPower is a dedicated provider of solutions pertaining to solar energy in the UAE and the GCC region. The company holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio of more than 130MWp in operation and is rapidly expanding its operations and applications to become the regional Green Champion. With more projects in the pipeline, SirajPower is diligent in fulfilling its carbon-negative vision by 2050 and is well on its way to becoming the region's number one supplier of solar energy solutions.

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Emirates NBD as they lead the financial industry towards a greener future. At SirajPower, a member of our decarbonization-as-a-service company - Positive Zero, we’re committed to facilitating a smooth transition for institutions toward clean energy adoption as they seek to set new benchmarks in decarbonization. As COP28 sheds light on sustainable strategies, we take immense pride in fostering this impactful partnership, marking a significant step toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future with Emirates NBD.”

As discussions take place to realise UAE's vision for climate neutrality by 2050, this partnership stands as a testament to the transformative potential at COP28, fostering meaningful dialogues and actions for a net zero future. Together with SirajPower, Emirates NBD pioneers a significant step toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy landscape, marking a milestone in the global pursuit of reduced carbon emissions.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 30th September 2022, total assets were AED 721 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 196 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 885 branches and 4,113 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.7 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is also an early supporter to Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About SirajPower

SirajPower is a Positive Zero company dedicated to empowering a new energy economy in the GCC region. Pioneering the green energy revolution as the Decentralized Generation vertical of the company, SirajPower boasts the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the region, with over 130MWp in operation and over 500 facilities under operations and maintenance. We've covered more than 600,000 square meters with our solar installations, making a significant impact on the regional energy landscape. Backed by a strong local presence and legacy, SirajPower provides comprehensive innovative solar solutions, covering project development, financing, construction, and long-term operations and maintenance. SirajPower is not just a solar provider; we are the regional Green Champion with a global perspective taking charge of a cleaner and more sustainable future.

For more information on SirajPower, please visit our social media channels and website: www.sirajpower.com