Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced the launch of Emirates NBD-branded silver bars, expanding its precious metals portfolio in response to growing customer demand for diversified and non-correlated investment options.

This latest offering enhances the bank’s comprehensive precious metals services and builds on the successful launch of ‘Emirates NBD Gold’ in December 2025, the UAE’s first bank-branded gold bar for investors. Following its launch, ‘Emirates NBD Gold’ has already seen strong uptake, reinforcing Dubai’s position at the centre of regional bullion trading.

The introduction of branded silver bars marks the next phase of the bank’s precious metals strategy, widening participation in the sector and consolidating its role as a regional leader in bank-backed precious metal products. The new silver bars will be available in denominations of 100g, 250g, 500g and 1,000g, offering flexible access to physical silver for both retail and high-net-worth investors seeking a wider range of investment options. Produced to internationally recognised standards, the bars are available in high-purity silver (999.0 and 999.9) and bear the Emirates NBD hallmark, ensuring authenticity and quality.

The silver bars complement the bank’s existing gold proposition and reflect rising demand for alternative asset classes among both retail and HNI clients in the UAE. Available through designated Emirates NBD channels, the offering provides transparent pricing linked to international silver benchmarks, secure sourcing with verified purity standards, bank-backed certification and a seamless digital client journey.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “The launch of our Physical Silver Business cements our position as a leader in the commodities space. By mirroring the rigorous standards and seamless infrastructure of our successful gold business, we are now offering our clients a multi-asset physical platform. As we see a shift toward hard assets globally, Emirates NBD is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between wholesale market depth and retail accessibility, ensuring our clients have the most robust tools for wealth preservation.”

The initiative comes as the silver price has recently demonstrated strong market momentum fuelled by its appeal as a safe-haven asset.

Ammar Al Haj, Group Treasurer and Head of Global Markets at Emirates NBD, said: “With the launch of Emirates NBD-branded silver bars, we have broadened our precious metal offering for retail and HNI clients. The new product will enable customers to invest in physical silver securely through a trusted banking institution. As demand for real assets continues to grow, silver has emerged as an effective diversification solution. This offering will be delivered with the scale, transparency, innovation and governance that define Emirates NBD.”

Interested clients are encouraged to contact their relationship manager for further information on availability and access to the new silver bars.

