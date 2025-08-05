Emirates NBD Egypt, one of the largest banks operating in the Egyptian banking sector, announced a significant growth in its financial results ending June 2025, the bank's net profit increased by 20 % achieving EGP 3 bn, compared to EGP 2.5 bn during the counter period in 2024.



While profits before taxes increased to reach EGP 4.39 bn during H1-2025, compared to EGP 3.77 bn during the counter period in 2024, representing a growth of 16%.



The bank recorded a significant increase in Net Interest Income, exceeding EGP 6bn during H1 -2025 compared to EGP 5 bn during the counter period last year, representing a growth of 17%.



In addition, net commissions and fees reached EGP 918m during H1- 2025 compared EGP 809m during counter period last year, representing 14% increase.



Moreover, shareholders' equity recorded EGP 20 bn by end of June 2025, compared to EGP 17bn by end of 2024, representing 15% increase.



Emirates NBD Egypt continued to achieve sustainable growth in its total assets reaching EGP 192bn during H1-2025, compared to EGP 159bn by end of December 2024, representing a 21% growth.



Customer loans increased by 15% during the first half of the year, reaching EGP 97bn, compared to EGP 84 bn by the end of 2024, classified as follows: EGP 21bn for individual loans and EGP 76 bn for corporate loans.



Customer deposits increased by 15% during H1-2025, reaching EGP 148 bn compared to EGP 128bn by end of 2024, where EGP 85 bn related to corporates and EGP 63 bn related to individuals.



Amr El Shafei, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Egypt, stated: “At Emirates NBD Egypt, we have focused on elevating our service quality and products delivery channels while offering superior innovative customer solutions and adding large population of new to bank customers across all corporate and retail sectors, by building upon the mighty capabilities of our Group and aligning with our colleagues across the growing Emirates NBD network, we have been able to unlock meaningful opportunities and deliver remarkable results.”



Worth mentioning that Emirates NBD Egypt operates a robust nationwide network of 62 branches and more than 345 ATMs, ensuring convenient and seamless banking services for customers across the country.