Cairo, Egypt : In its relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional banking services to its customers, Emirates NBD-Egypt continues to transform the banking landscape, with the official opening of a new branch in Shebin El Kom, Al Menoufia Governorate. This stepping stone further strengthens their dominant presence in the market and allows them to cater to a wider range of clientele. It aligns with the bank's geographic expansion strategy and its dedication to extending its reach, growing its customer base, creating new markets, and enhancing its customer service capabilities.

The opening of the Shebin El Kom Branch was officiated by Amr El Shafei the Managing Director and CEO of Emirates NBD-Egypt, in the presence of Major General Walid Al-Baili, Assistant Secretary General of the Governor of Menoufia, Dr. Ahmed Al Kassed, President of the University of Menoufia and several senior managers of the bank including Mr. Mustafa Ramzy, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management and Mr. Ihab Kosber, Head of Branches Network.

Amr El Shafei, Managing Director and CEO of Emirates NBD-Egypt stated that “The opening of the Shebin El Kom branch is only the beginning of their extensive expansion and geographical growth plans throughout the Delta region, aligning with the Central Bank of Egypt's directions towards supporting the state's plans in financial inclusion by providing a unique banking experience. It emphasizes the bank's constant keenness to provide all means of comfort to its customers and to provide unique banking products and services that exceed the expectations of its customers. The Shebin El Kom branch is designed with the highest standards and has accessible entrances for people with a determination to suit the needs of all customers.”

The branch is fully geared to cater to all customer segments. It boasts a state-of-the-art Priority lounge, a corporate business center, and a space equipped with the latest electronic services, which further enhances the banking experience offering its customers a seamless and tailored experience. From retail banking services to priority banking, business banking, commercial banking, and large corporate services, this branch is equipped with a full suite of banking services designed to meet all customer requirements.”