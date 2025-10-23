Emirates NBD delivered AED 36.7 billion income for the first nine months of 2025 as the Group continues strong growth momentum in both interest income and non-funded income across all countries, segments, and products. Operating profit increased by 10% yoy, fuelled by outstanding loan growth more than offsetting the impact of interest rate cuts. Profit before tax up 6% to AED 23.4 billion despite lower recoveries during the quarter. Lending surged by an impressive record AED 99 billion (19%) in the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong domestic and international demand. Deposits grew by AED 94 billion (14%) in the first nine months, boosted by AED 56 billion increase in low-cost Current and Savings Account balances.

Emirates Islamic continued strong growth momentum delivering record profit before tax of AED 3.2 billion during the first nine months of 2025. KSA continued to outperform with lending growing 38%, in the first nine months. Emirates NBD’s Digital Wealth platform has boosted Group Assets Under Management up to USD 53 billion, strengthening the Group’s product offering and wealth management strategy. Strategic investment in the Group’s regional footprint, digital and GenAI are driving income growth which more than offsets the impact of lower interest rates.

On the 18th of October 2025, Emirates NBD entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with RBL Bank Limited to acquire a 60% stake through the Issuance of Preferential Equity Shares for a total compensation of INR 268.5 billion (USD 3.0 billion). As part of the Transaction, Emirates NBD would be required to launch a Mandatory Tender Offer to existing shareholders post receiving the requisite regulatory approvals for the Transaction. Emirates NBD would also merge its existing three branches in India with RBL Bank in due course. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2026, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. The Transaction is in line with our strategy to increase our presence in core markets, with India being one of them, representing strong long-term growth potential.

Key highlights – 9M’25

Income 12% higher yoy reflecting strong growth momentum in both interest income & non-funded income