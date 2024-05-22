Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has announced the Grand Prize winners of its ‘Foreign Exchange and Trade’ Business Banking customer promotion, designed to give customers a chance to win for every foreign exchange and trade transaction they conducted. The more the foreign exchange or trade transactions customers made, the greater were their chances to win exciting prizes.

The four-month promotion, which ran from 1 December 2023 to 31 March 2024, offered Business Banking customers making any trade or foreign exchange transaction across currency conversions and remittances, the chance to win monthly prizes of up to

AED 10,000 each. Further, for every five transactions, customers received one entry into the Grand Prize raffle draw in which one Business Banking customer stood the chance to win a Grand Prize of AED 1 million, two customers AED 250,000 each and five winners

AED 100,000 each.

Noor Al Safa Foodstuff Trading LLC was the Grand Prize winner of AED 1 million, while Projects Freight Broker LLC and Gurtam DMCC were the winners of AED 250,000 each. The five winners of AED 100,000 each were Smart Education FZ LLC, Wings Corporate Travel (LLC), Al Shula General Trading Co LLC, Airos FZ LLC and Ridgeway Express FZE.

Seen here in the picture are the winners along with representatives from Emirates NBD, at a ceremony held at the Emirates NBD Head Office.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2024, total assets were AED 902 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 246 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 858 branches and 4,450 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

