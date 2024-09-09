Bank secures #1 global position with 16 LEED certified Platinum branches, the highest international standard awarded by U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has set a new standard in sustainability by becoming the global leader with the highest number of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certifications. The bank has been awarded 16 LEED Platinum certifications, the highest sustainable building rating by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), further affirming its position as an industry pioneer.

As of September 2024, Emirates NBD has achieved 35 LEED Platinum and Gold certifications across the UAE, KSA and India branches - the recently opened King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) branch achieving a significant milestone as the first bank in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attain a LEED Platinum certification. Additionally, the bank is the first financial institution in the Middle East to receive the Parksmart Gold certification for its parking facility in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai.

In 2024 alone, 20 of Emirates NBD’s branches across the UAE, KSA and India were awarded LEED Platinum and Gold level ratings, the highest rating achievable internationally. Most recently, the Emirates NBD branches at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3, Ibn Battuta Mall and Electra were awarded LEED Platinum (v4 Interior Design and Construction), while Al Taif branch received Gold.

Eman Abdulrazzaq, Group Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “We are humbled and honoured to lead the way with the highest number of LEED Platinum certifications globally. As a leading bank group in the Middle East, we are committed to environmentally responsible business practices to achieve the world-class standard of green building performance. Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and it is our endeavour to set the flagship example for other organisations and encouraging our colleagues, customers and community to partner alongside.”

Vijay Bains, Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “As a pioneer in sustainability initiatives in the region, we are proud to receive this notable and prestigious milestone, a testament to the bank’s efforts toward Net Zero, aligning with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and Vision 2050. Sustainability is an essential pillar in our overall strategy and this achievement further reinforces our aspiration to create a greener future for the banking industry and community.”

Deepthy K B, Regional Director, GBCI Middle East, said: “We congratulate Emirates NBD on achieving LEED Platinum and Gold level certifications across its retail branches. This remarkable milestone recognises Emirates NBD’s consistent commitment as a financial institution to embrace the highest possible levels of sustainability, emphasising the bank’s social responsibility to your stakeholders. Emirates NBD’s continued efforts in the ESG and built environment space sets an example for the region and beyond to follow, offering optimal environmental performance, enhanced human comfort and an exemplary in-person banking experience through the LEED certified branches.”

The LEED framework, developed by USGBC, is the foremost program recognised for implementing several sustainable strategies including energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, transportation and human experience. LEED is the most widely used sustainable buildings rating system in the world. It provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving sustainable buildings and has gained global recognition for its comprehensive approach to evaluating and certifying sustainable building practices.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th June 2024, total assets were AED 931 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 253 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,491 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

