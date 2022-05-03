Bali, Indonesia: Emirates landed in Bali for the first time since the suspension of flights in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Emirates flight EK398 landed in Denpasar International Airport (DPS) at 22:20 hrs on 1 May, and was welcomed by a spectacular water cannon salute to inaugurate the airline’s return. The operating cabin crew of the flight and the passengers were welcomed at the airport with the traditional joged bumbung dance performance, reflecting Bali’s unique culture and rich heritage, followed by a cake cutting ceremony in attendance of representatives from DPS Airport.

The resumption of Emirates’ services to Bali, comes with the easing of international travel restrictions, and ramping up of global operations.

Emirates flight EK398 departs Dubai at 09:10 hrs, landing in Bali at 21:29 hrs. The return flight EK399 departs Bali at 00:05 hrs, arriving Dubai at 05:00 hrs. The airline is currently operating five-weekly services, and will scale up its operations to the island with a daily service starting from 1 July 2022.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Emirates continues to invest in the comfort and safety of its customers both on air and on ground. The airline has implemented a comprehensive set of measures throughout all to provide its passengers with the highest safety standards at every step of the journey. Customers travelling from Dubai can also take advantage of the contactless biometric path at Dubai International for a quicker journey at the airport with minimum to no human interaction.

